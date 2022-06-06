As a single mom, Houston resident Bee Vines knows that time with her kids is important. But she also wanted to provide for them and start her own business.
She has found a way to combine the best of both, and last week opened her second franchised store in Fort Bend County since moving to the United States from Singapore more than 20 years ago. On Friday, Vines held a soft opening and ribbon cutting for her new Kolache Factory store at 9612 State Highway 6 Unit #160.
“This is the best of both worlds for me,” she said. “I still get to spend time with my boys, but also build a business of my own.”
She will also host a grand opening event this Saturday. The first 25 dine-in customers on June 11 will win free kolaches every day for a year, while the second 25 dine-in customers will receive a free beverage every day for a year.
This will be Vines’ second Kolache Factory in Missouri City, joining one at 6215 State Highway 6, Unit #200 that she opened in 2019, and the 58th overall location. She said the city of Missouri City – from city officials to the permitting department and more – has welcomed her with open arms since wading into entrepreneurship in 2019, and that she would love to eventually open a third store in the area.
“It’s a great city in which to start a business,” she said. “When you call, they always help you…they give small businesses a lot of support.
Clean Juice now open in Fulshear
Health-conscious Fort Bend County residents now have a new option for their healthy cravings.
A Facebook post from organic smoothie shop and eatery Clean Juice said the franchise opened its doors at 7109 Katy-Gaston Rd. in Fulshear in late May. It is the 10th Houston-area location for the franchise, but its first in Fort Bend County.
The company’s website says Clean Juice offers wraps, salads, and sandwiches for diners, as well as acai bowls and organic traditional or protein smoothies, plus cold-pressed juices and more.
Clean Juice Katy-Fulshear is open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on the shop, follow them on Facebook or Instagram @cleanjuicekatyfulshear. Community members can also call 832-449-3300 or visit cleanjuice.com/locations.
