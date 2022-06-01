Lotus Seafood held a soft opening last Wednesday for its fifth Houston-area location at 2903 S. Main St. in Stafford, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.
Lotus offers diners both grilled and boiled seafood such as shrimp, oysters and tilapia, according to its website, as well as both boneless and traditional chicken wings in the customer’s choice of eight different sauces. It also has rice and noodle bowls along with po-boy sandwiches and sides such as seasoned or Cajun fries, egg rolls and hush puppies.
The restaurant offers dine-in and carry-out service.
For more information on Lotus Seafood and what the restaurant has to offer, visit its website at lotus-seafood.com.
Local restaurants among Yelp’s Texas top 100
Several restaurants in Fort Bend County have been rated among Yelp’s “Top 100 places to eat in Texas” list, which Yelp released last week.
According to the list, Vietwich in Stafford (203 Dulles Ave. #100) was No. 37, while Lasbela Restaurant and Catering in Sugar Land (13849 Southwest Fwy.) came in at No. 72 on the list.
In order to compile the rankings, Yelp said it included the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2017 and Jan. 31, 2022. It also said all restaurants had a passing health score as of Feb. 1.
To see the complete list or for more information on how the rankings were compiled, go to yelp.com/article/yelps-top-100-texas-restaurants-2022.
Dickey’s BBQ named top ‘mover and shaker’
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant with a location near Fort Bend County recently earned a spot on an annual national awards list.
On May 22, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, which has a location in Katy at 29633 Hwy. Blvd., earned a spot on FastCasual.com’s annual Top Movers and Shakers Award, which recognizes 75 brands and 25 leaders who are “propelling the fast casual restaurant industry forward,” according to a news release.
The release said Dickey’s, which also has a location in Brookshire, came in fifth on the list out of 75 brands overall, with CEO Laura Rea Dickey being recognized as one of the top 25 fast casual executives.
“It’s an incredible honor for us to be included in the Top 100 Movers & Shakers list,” Rea said in the news release. “Like most brands, we’ve faced challenges in 2020 and 2021, but we’ve preserved and found success. I am incredibly proud of our team that works day in, day out to deliver Legit. Texas. Barbecue.”
To learn more about Dickey’s, community members can follow the restaurant on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
