A Houston-based specialty ice cream and dessert spot is officially open in Fort Bend County.
Red Circle Ice Cream held its grand opening event at 3595 State Highway 6 in Sugar Land on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the store. It is Red Circle’s first Fort Bend County store and its third location in the region, joining its flagship store in Houston and another one in Pearland.
According to its website, Red Circle offers more than 100 rotating flavors of handcrafted ice cream on its menu for just about any palate, such as Donkey Kong, Cha-Cha Cherry Sorbet and Krack’N Coconut.
They also have more than a dozen different types of handcrafted glazed and frosty churros such as the “King Churro,” which is a glazed churro with Cap’n Crunch or graham crackers.
H-E-B Quest for Texas Best accepting submissions
An annual statewide competition for products that will be put on the shelves of a grocery giant will soon begin accepting submissions.
H-E-B, which has at least a dozen stores in Fort Bend County, announced Feb. 18 that entries for the 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition will begin being accepted Feb. 23 and can be submitted through April 7. The company said qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.
The competition generally entails primarily food and drink creation, but H-E-B said that beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and more will be accepted this year.
Interested participants must submit a two-minute video explaining how and where the product is made, imagery of the product and why H-E-B should select their product in order to enter the competition.
For more information and to read more about submission requirements, visit heb.com/quest.
Dutch Bros. Coffee coming to Missouri City
According to a news release from Houston-based NewQuest Properties, Dutch Bros. Coffee is bringing another location to Fort Bend County. The Oregon-based coffee company recently closed on a 1.23-acre pad at Fort Bend Town Center, NewQuest’s development at the southwest corner of State Highway 6 and the Fort Bend Tollway in Missouri City.
The site will break ground within the next month, according to the release. The Missouri City location will feature an 863-square-foot kiosk with two drive-through lanes, according to NewQuest. It is the second new area site announced in recent months, following the December 2021 announcement that Dutch Bros. will open a Sugar Land store at 11557 S. State Highway 6 this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.