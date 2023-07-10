Faithful readers will know that I've taken a couple of weeks off the restaurant beat, writing about a baseball game and a movie. But after these two one-offs, your friendly neighborhood non-foodie food reviewer is back at it this week.
And I've got a particularly interesting restaurant this week. After a couple of soft openings, Oliver's Gourmet, a high-end sandwich shop, officially opened earlier this month in a large strip center in Missouri City. As a longtime fan of sandwiches, I'd been eagerly anticipating my first opportunity to check it out.
Oliver's Gourmet has a very unique backstory, which you can find on its website, but I'll sum it up briefly. The proprietors are the parents of Oliver (or "Ollie), a now 3-year-old boy who was born with a rare condition known as esophageal atresia with tracheoesophageal fistula, (or EA/TEF). The condition affects a person's ability to swallow.
According to the website, "Ollie overcame many obstacles to become the happy and thriving child he is today who loves, among many things, food." They say they started the restaurant not only in his honor, but to share his story to give patrons a reason to smile. A Christian-oriented restaurant, it will share a portion of its proceeds to support missions around the world, children's medical research, and families of children in neonatal intensive care units.
Upon entering the restaurant, you immediately get a sense that this is a different kind of sandwich shop. There's a definite upscale feel to the place (although the prices are very reasonable). The decor is done in muted colors, with plush black and green chairs and high-quality lighting. As a lifelong afficionado of jazz, I particularly enjoyed that the sound system offers classic jazz instrumentals by the likes of Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock.
One wall of the restaurant is devoted to pictures and vignettes of Oliver's life story. Another wall features small cards on which people can write prayers or other messages and hang them from pegs. While there is a Christian orientation, you don't have to be a Christian or even religious to appreciate the sentiment.
The restaurant offers some standard but decidedly high-quality sandwich options, as well as soups and salads. There is also a menu of children's favorites.
I went with The Overnighter, a tender pork shoulder sandwich described as being cooked "Mississippi-style" on a toasted hoagie. I'm not entirely sure what Mississippi style is meant to taste like, but I thoroughly enjoyed the sandwich, which had a certain tanginess that I liked a lot. My dining companion had a salad, which they also enjoyed.
The service was excellent. The staff are dressed in black attire and speak in soft tones, and they make a special point of checking in on patrons to see how they're doing, something you don't often find in more run-of-the-mill sandwich shops.
I found the entire experience first-rate, and the tone and mission of the restaurant to be very worthy. I encourage you to check it out.
Oliver's Gourmet
Address: 3843 Cartwright Rd. Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)
Entrée prices: $13-20
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: The Overnighter
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
