Renowned jazz composer Kendrick Scott to debut piece about 'Sugar Land 95'

When the unmarked graves of the people who would come to be known as the "Sugar Land 95" were discovered on a property owned by Fort Bend ISD five years ago, it set off a wave of media attention and a revisiting of long-forgotten history. That retelling has come in many forms and venues.
Now a renowned jazz drummer, band leader and composer with ties to the Fort Bend community is planning to bring that history and an exploration of its emotional ramifications to the concert stage.
On May 12, Kendrick Scott will lead his ensemble and guest artists in the debut performance of his composition Unearthed at the Wortham Theater Center in downtown Houston. The performance is being presented by DACAMERA, the Houston nonprofit organization that presents premiere jazz and classical artists.
The piece pays tribute to both the Sugar Land 95 and Reginald Moore, the former Texas prison guard and retired longshoreman who spent years trying to spread awareness of the convict-leasing system that was prevalent in Texas, including in Sugar Land, for several decades after the end of the Civil War. Moore died in 2020.
Scott spent the early years of his childhood in Missouri City before his parents separated and later divorced. Thereafter, he lived with his mother in Houston. He attended Houston ISD"s Kinder High School for the Performing Arts and Visual Arts and the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Reached by phone at his home in New York, Scott said that while growing up in Fort Bend and in Houston, he had no awareness of the convict-leasing system that had occurred just a few miles from his childhood home. It wasn't until January 2019, while visiting family, that he read a local news story about the Sugar Land 95 discovery and about Moore's long campaign.
"I immediately just thought about the people. Who were their families? Could some of them be my people," Scott said.
Inspired in part by the 2016 documentary film 13th, which examines the history of the post-Civil War 13th Amendment and features music by Jason Moran, also a renowned Houston-bred jazz musician and composer, Scott began work on Unearthed.
For Scott, the convict leasing system that was used in Texas and other states was simply "slavery by another name," which is the title of one the five movements of Unearthed. Under that system, the state leased out the labor of convicts, most of them African-Americans, mainly to agricultural producers. The work could be extremely harsh, contributing to ill health and shortened lives among the inmates.
While the convict-leasing system ended many years ago, Scott said the many of the vestiges of that era - Jim Crow laws, the Black Codes, and redlining - "live on in their sly ways."
Scott, who was performed across the globe, said he is struck that many people in the United States want to ignore some of the more unattractive parts of the nation's history. Germany makes a point of remembering the horrors of the Nazi regime, he noted, while South Africa also highlights the darkness of the Apartheid era. He said he hope Unearthed will help spur a similar conversation about the convict-leasing system in Texas.
"It's a dark piece," he said. But he hopes that will will inspire curiosity among concertgoers - curiosity about the people known as the Sugar Land 95 and about the system of which they were victims.
This is not the first time Scott has been associated with DA CAMERA. He's performed many times in different ensembles with the organization. In fact, he said, it was a DA CAMERA performance he saw at age 14 by drummer Eric Harland, also an HSPVA graduate, and the late jazz singer Betty Carter that inspired him to become a serious musician.
Along with members of Scott's own quartet - Gerald Clayton, piano; Walter Smith III, saxophone; Joe Sanders, bass - Unearthed will feature Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, a former Houston poet laureate, and the Harlem String Quartet. The performance will also include visual elements designed by Houston artist Robert Hodge, who attended HSVPA with Scott.
In addition to the concert, Scott and his collaborators have been working with DA CAMERA to do outreach with students. In January, students from Texas Southern University and HSPVA were invited to an open rehearsal and workshop at the Wortham Theatre. Students had the opportunity to observe first-hand the artistic collaboration between world-class musicians, and the creative process that unfolds between musicians, a poet, and a visual artist.
On May 11, members of the Harlem String Quartet will be visit two Fort Bend ISD schools for a masterclass program entitled “Mentors in Music.” They will meet with students in the orchestra programs at Ridge Point High School and Elkins High School to discuss and teach chamber music performance and discuss their collaboration on Unearthed.
For more information about the concert, visit dacamera.com.
