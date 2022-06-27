Trends have always been something of a mixed bag when it comes to the food industry.
On the one hand, the proliferation of the chicken sandwich and the ongoing debate among friends about which fast food restaurant had the best claim to being king has been tremendously enjoyable.
Of course, I’ve always loved a good chicken sandwich. So, maybe I’m just the target audience.
But then you get other extremes – avocado does not, in fact, belong on everything.
Dave’s Hot Chicken at 6324 State Highway 6 in Missouri City – the subject of this week’s food review – might be the perfect example of a trend that sits somewhere in the middle.
Nashville hot chicken is all the rage these days, and it seems like there’s an almost infinite number of indistinguishable brands that have started moving into the Houston region that purport to offer the best experience.
Truth be told, I think I’ve had Nashville hot chicken during a trip there several years ago. But for the life of me, I can’t remember it well.
That being said, I love spicy food and I love chicken. So, Nashville hot chicken seems like a combination made specifically for someone like me.
I’ll start with the positives from my visit to the Missouri City chicken restaurant. The service was excellent, and someone quickly offered to walk me through the menu (which was quite ingeniously similar to Raising Canes in its simplicity).
At Dave’s Hot Chicken, the draw is that you pick one of three combos (featuring tenders, sliders or a combination of the two) and then decide what spice level you’d like. An employee told me the hottest spice, reaper, required patrons to sign a waiver before consuming it.
After going back and forth, I settled on Dave’s No. 1 combo, featuring two tenders, pickles, fries and a side of Dave’s sauce.
There’s nothing really bad I can say about the meal. The fries were well-seasoned, mixed well with the Dave’s sauce and were both vaguely reminiscent of the superior fries and sauce at the aforementioned Raising Canes.
Likewise, the tenders were at once crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. The spice was, as described, hot, but nothing that will leave your tastebuds on fire for hours afterward.
None of it left me with cravings afterward, however. And that’s ultimately the biggest disappointment.
In a sea so full of options it’s hard to distinguish one from the other, Dave’s Hot Chicken seemed content to settle for something in the middle.
Dave’s Hot Chicken
Address: 6324 State Highway 6, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Friday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $11.69-$13.69
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: None
Star of the show: Dave’s sauce
Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.