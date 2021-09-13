This latest review was made possible thanks to a kind email from a reader, who wrote to thank me for our coverage of the Fort Bend County restaurant scene and recommend Alex’s Kitchen in Missouri City.
While it is a bit expensive, Alex’s Kitchen has a nice variety of pasta dishes and polite, knowledgeable servers. It has a cozy vibe that is good for enjoying a special occasion with friends and family. If you like meat and seafood and a little bit of heat on your palate, the Pasta Alex ($19) is an opportunity to experience several distinct flavors and textures on the same plate.
The dining area is small and quaint, filled with paintings of charming Italian seascapes. It was rather busy and full of chatter during my lunch hour. While I was deciding what to order, I thought about a quote from celebrity chef and TV personality Guy Fieri featured prominently on the restaurant’s website.
“Cooking is all about people,” Fieri said. “Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people eat together.”
The only thing I saw fit to ding Alex's Kitchen on was a rather pricey menu. It’s common knowledge to anyone who has ever dined out that pasta is notoriously expensive almost anywhere you go, but most of the options hover around $20 per plate.
Garlic bread, a necessity anytime you order Italian food, is served in a basket of four pieces for $6 or for $1.50 per piece. It’s not the best I’ve ever had, but it was tasty. The bread was thoroughly seasoned, toasted to be soft in the middle and crispy on the edges.
My server recommended the linguini pescatore (shrimp, calamari, clams, mussels, black olives, green onions, capers and white wine sauce), which is $18. He also suggested the lobster ravioli ($22) with ricotta cheese, julienned vegetables and lobster sauce.
Those, and several others, looked like fine options. But I ended up selecting the Pasta Alex, a fettuccine pasta with Italian sausage, fresh crab meat, vodka sauce and parmesan cheese.
There was a pleasant, citrusy zing and zip to the vodka sauce and the crab meat was firm but delicate. I was also impressed by the flavor of the sausage. The thick fettuccine noodles were appropriate to withstand the mixture of tastes and proteins.
Alex’s Kitchen
Address: 2601 Cartwright Road Ste. E, Missouri City
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (lunch), 5-9 p.m. (dinner) Tuesday-Thursday,
11 a.m.-3 p.m. (lunch), 5-10 p.m. (dinner) Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Entree prices: $13-$34
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Pasta Primavera ($14)
Star of the show: Pasta Alex
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
