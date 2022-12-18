At one end of a fairly nondescript strip center on Cartwright Road in Missouri City is a a traditional Italian restaurant straight out of a scene from "Moonstruck."
Alex's Kitchen opened in 2019 and filled in important niche on that side of Missouri City - a fine dining experience with all the accoutrements. Earlier this year, it underwent a major renovation, moving the kitchen back to be replaced by a full bar and expanding the dining room somewhat.
The restaurant re-opened about three months ago, and the space, which was nice before, now has much more expansive feel, while still offering an intimate setting for a fine meal.
The decor is done in understated beige and black, with tasteful and sometimes humorous paintings lining the walls, and chandeliers hanging above. The restaurant's sound system was playing some classic jazz standards from the 1940s and '50s era, with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald.
Of course, you can't eat atmosphere. When you go to an Italian restaurant, what you're really interested in is the food.
In previous trips to Alex's, I've generally stuck with the seafood gumbo, usually taking it to go (it's excellent). But this time, I went with something a bit more substantial, selecting the chicken marsala.
With the waitstaff fully occupied, my dish was brought out by the chef. It was lovely, covered with a light wine sauce and accompanied by broccoli and asparagus. (By the way, I was so eager to dive in that I forgot to take a photo right away, so the serving is more than you see in the accompanying picture. I'm still getting used to this restaurant review business.)
The menu offers a full range of classic Italian dishes, soups and salads, and sandwiches (even hamburgers). As mentioned, there's a full bar, and the menu has a fine selection of white and red wines, along with beers.
On Sunday afternoon, Alex's had a fairly full dining room with all kinds of people, including a family celebrating a birthday. Some people seemed dressed like they'd just come from church, but others were less formally attired. It's a place that feels very welcoming.
The wait staff, dressed in full black, was excellent, efficiently tending to diners with a friendly and professional demeanor.
Alex's Kitchen
Address: 2601-E Cartwright Road
Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $14-35
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy option: Chopped Cobb salad
Star of the show: Chicken Marsala
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.