I’ll be frank – I’m not much of a sweets person. If given the option between dessert and something salty or spicy, I’ll generally pick the latter.
But on a hot day full of interviews, sometimes the soul calls for a nice, cold smoothie. Such were the circumstances I found myself in last week.
As someone who doesn’t frequently order smoothies, however, I found myself wondering, how does someone choose between a vast array of places offering a somewhat similar-sounding menu of smoothies made from varied fruits and protein powders?
The answer came in the form of a quick search on my phone – you simply pick whatever sounds the most unique.
That’s how I ended up at Sugar Land’s Alpha Dessert Juice Café, 1531 State Highway 6, Suite 140. If you haven’t, I urge you to take a look at the menu on the group’s website.
Never before have I seen such a wild-looking collection of drinks representing a bold array of flavors. Take the signature falooda, for instance – a drink that is described as full of sweet, kulfi-based milk, delicate Asian noodles, layers of rubes of refreshing jelly, crushed nuts and topped with Mawa sweet cream ice cream and loads of more ingredients.
Unfortunately, I have to disappoint my readers. While I picked Alpha Dessert because of its unique take on the crowded smoothie genre, I was both hot and exhausted and reverted to what I know best – the old, reliable strawberry banana smoothie.
As smoothies go, this checked all the boxes – good flavor, decent size, quickly prepared.
If I had any critique, it’s that at more than $7 for what seemed like a medium-sized cup, it felt a tad expensive. But it appears that’s the direction the whole industry is moving in, so I can’t fault Alpha Dessert for the price.
I cannot tell you how eager I am to return to this place and try one of its more outrageous concoctions. Maybe that will be a falooda, or maybe a mango delight falooda or possibly even a birthday cake shake.
But until I can return, I’d love to hear from anyone else who’s visited this unique drink destination. What is your favorite thing to order? Have you tried any of the food?
Fort Bend County is chock full of interesting places to dine, and Alpha Dessert is no exception.
Alpha Dessert Juice Café
Address: 1531 State Highway 6, Suite 140, Sugar Land
Hours: 2 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 2 p.m.-midnight Friday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $5.99-$11.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Juices, some smoothies
Star of the show: Strawberry banana smoothie
Rating: 3 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.