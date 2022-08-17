Some weeks, when life is especially busy, it’s nice to get away.
And for my money, there are few more relaxing experiences than dining in Sugar Land Town Square. The abundance of options, the walkability and the outdoor dining chances are all hard to beat.
It’s that attitude that brought me to Bar Louie, 16089 City Walk, last week, seeking some solace from what had otherwise been a frantic time.
While I went looking particularly for somewhere I could eat outside, spiking temperatures combined with a welcoming air conditioner led me to abandon that part of my plan immediately.
I wasn’t sure what to expect from this small chain, with locations across the area, and the menu featured a bevy of options, from typical bar food like hamburgers to more unique options, such as flatbread pizzas and seared salmon.
After considering several different options, I settled on something called the voodoo pasta, which featured shrimp, sausage and green and bell peppers atop elbow pasta and topped with a secret spicy sauce and cheese.
They say with both whiskey and wine, sometimes a drink can benefit from sitting for a few minutes. And I had that thought as I dug into this pasta as well.
By the time I made it deep into my meal, the sauce had combined well with the cheese, noodles and other ingredients to form a delicious combination. But toward the beginning, I found myself thinking the dish could have benefitted from some extra cheese or a more generous drizzling of the sauce.
Also of note, while the sauce had a bit of a kick, it wasn’t anything I’d consider capital, S, spicy. That being said, I thought it worked well in the dish.
To wash it all down, I selected an IPA from the menu that worked well given how hot the day is (I find myself on an IPA kick of late – a trend which I expect will dissipate along with the warm weather).
On a final note, I can’t heap enough praise on the employee that took my order and brought my food. He was helpful, conversational and kind.
I’m not sure if the service on all trips here would go so well, but I was more than happy with how it all went.
Sugar Land Town Square might be crowded with options these days, but it seems Bar Louie is one of its standouts.
Bar Louie
Address: 16089 City Walk, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $11.50-$19.50
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Quinoa chop ($12.50)
Star of the show: Voodoo pasta ($16)
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
