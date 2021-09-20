Near the Fort Bend County line along State Highway 6, the adjacent Mission Bend and Four Corners neighborhoods are a stronghold of ethnic diversity.
One of the anchors of a growing local Caribbean cuisine scene is Bow’s Taste of Belize, which opened last year.
Owners Aaron Bowen and Kim Bowen, Belize natives, aimed to “transport guests into the heart of Belize” according to their website, where their menu showcases its various ethnic groups– Creole, Mayan, Mestizo, Garifuna and Mennonites.
Regrettably, I didn’t realize that one of the items I ordered online before picking up my food wasn’t available on Thursdays. If you want to try a Johnnycake ($1.50), which is to Belize what croissants are to France, according to Bow’s website, you should go on the weekend, the Bow’s staff told me.
The coconut milk pastry is a Belizean breakfast staple and it is commonly served in Belizean homes hot with cheese, fried beans or jelly.
For my dinner, I went with a traditional favorite.
Oxtails ($18) are one of the most popular Caribbean delicacies, and there are several differences between the Belizean version and its Jamaican counterpart.
At Bow’s, oxtails are cooked in coconut milk with rice and beans and seasoned with recado, a red spice blend containing annatto (a sweet and peppery condiment derived from the seeds of the achiote tree), allspice, black pepper, cumin, cloves, cinnamon, garlic, oregano and salt.
Then, the mixture is lightly sauteed and stewed with garlic, onions and tomatoes. It is also served with a side of fried plantains.
Your choices of sides include white rice with stew beans, coleslaw, potato salad and rice with beans.
If you’ve eaten goat or lamb, or you like eating ribs or chicken wings, as I have, you will probably not need much in the way of advice for eating oxtails.
I would just say that the extra work to pull the meat off the bone is absolutely worth it, and that deliciously tender and piquant bites await you on the other side.
Bow’s Taste of Belize
Address: 9406 S. State Highway 6, Houston
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout
Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday; 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday
Entree prices: $6-$21
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: None
Star of the show: Oxtails
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
