There comes a point when you review enough restaurants, where you start to notice the similarities across the places you visit.
When you visit a good Italian food restaurant, for instance, you expect the staples. The menu should feature a fun combination of pizzas, pastas and appetizers (a Margherita pizza, amatriciana and bruschetta, at the very least).
In a world in which you expect all good restaurants to have some base-line in quality, it’s those unique features that help a place truly stand out.
Last week, I made a visit to Missouri City’s popular Casa Vaqueros Mexican Grill, 2140 FM 1092, where I discovered a menu that contains all the traditional favorites, along with a few unique items.
From the moment I walked in for a rather late lunch, I could tell this place holds a special place in the eyes of nearby residents. Despite being firmly between lunch and dinner, at a time when you’d typically expect an empty building, the place was bustling, on a weekday no less.
I wasn’t quite sure what I was in the mood for, and so I spent more time than usual perusing the menu until my eyes settled on the mole enchiladas. The menu also featured all the staples of any other Mexican restaurant, such as a bevy of taco and enchilada plates.
It turns out a plate of the enchiladas drenched in that ever-famous sauce that originated in Oaxaca was a good choice. While the rice and beans were nothing atypical, the mole sauce was quite sweet and made for some fun flavors when combined with the enchiladas.
Also worth noting is the employee helping me was incredibly attentive, and made sure my chips and salsa were constantly replenished. This served a dual purpose of providing me more delicious chips and salsa and also helping me fill my stomach enough to give me leftovers for the next day.
Shockingly, I almost think the enchiladas were better as leftovers than they were at the restaurant. Perhaps it was the extra time the mole sauce had to seep into the food?
Whatever the case, it made for some very happy eating, not once but twice.
Casa Vaqueros Mexican Grill
Address: 2140 FM 1092, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $12.99-$21.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Deluxe Salad ($13.99)
Star of the show: Enchiladas de mole ($12.50)
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
