Let's get this out of the way at the start: I've never exactly been what you'd call a foodie.
To clarify: I like to eat. I like trying new kinds of food. But I don't claim to have a highly refined palate (I even just made sure to get the correct spelling of that word). I'm not sure I ever watched a full episode of the late Anthony Bordain's show (although I know it's highly regarded, even by non-foodies), and I don't watch the chef competition shows.
So why am I venturing into this new territory of restaurant reviews, you ask? Well, for starters, it's part of my new job as editor of the Fort Bend Star. More broadly, though, food is obviously important to all of us, and restaurants are an important part of our local economy. And in a growing and diverse community like Fort Bend County, we have a wealth of options to choose from.
For this initial foray into the genre, I decided to keep things simple. I made a reporting trip over the weekend to Sugar Land Town Square, and chose a place there that I'd happened to have been to before.
One of the types of food I do enjoy immensely is Mediterranean food. I also like the fast-casual format. So when Zoe's Kitchen, a place I had been to often, closed late last year, I was sorely disappointed.
Little did I know that in the same space would soon open Cava, a new Mediterranean fast-casual concept. In fact, I just learned, the company that owns Cava bought out Zoe's Kitchen and most of the Huston locations are being converted. Cava began operations in Sugar Land Town Square a few months ago, and it's a welcome addition to the local restaurant scene.
Like most fast-casual restaurants, patrons stand in a cafeteria-style line as servers prepare their selections, choosing from a variety of fresh ingredients.
Cava has offerings in the pita and bowl categories. In previous trips, I'v stuck with the pitas, and have found them uniformly excellent. This time, I went with a bowl dish for a bit of variety.
The dishes are highly specialized, and I've often seen the servers refer to special cards to make sure they'e using the specified ingredients. But the servers, whom I've always found be eager and cheerful, always make sure to ask if you'd like to make any changes.
I chose the Balsamic Date Chicken bowl, with a pita on the side. It's made with grilled chicken, eggplant dip, red pepper hummus, brown rice, spinach, a balsamic date vinaigrette, and more.
It was excellent, with the chicken grilled just right. While I've stuck with the pita dishes in the past, it encouraged me to try out some of other bowls.
The new restaurant has a very graceful, understated decor with modernistic wooden tables and chairs. With light instrumental pop music wafting from the sound system, it's quiet enough to hold a conversation, but not TOO quiet.
If you're looking for high-quality but reasonably priced Mediterranean food in a casual setting, you can't go wrong with Cava.
Cava
Address: 2260 Lone Star Drive, Sugar Land
Hours: 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.
Entree prices: $10-$15
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Greens and Grains Bowl
Star of the show: Balsamic Date Chicken bowl
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
