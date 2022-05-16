For a large contingent of both diners and restaurants, bigger might be better.
With the dawn of the Chipotle-esque restaurant, every type of food seems eager to jump into the game of offering patrons a wide array of options on whatever the base food item is (a burrito, salad, etc.).
The trend is clearly popular, but I’m not sure I’ve ever been part of its target demographic.
Last week, I decided to stop at Sugar Land’s new fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, CAVA, 2260 Lone Star Drive.
To be frank, I’m not positive I quite knew what to expect, but the experience was reminiscent of my trips to places like Freebirds and Chipotle over the years.
Visitors entered the restaurant and approached a cafeteria-like line at the front where they decided what to order, and worked through a series of topping options with an employee.
I spent some time wavering between a Greek chicken and crispy falafel pita, but ultimately decided on the chicken after seeking an employee’s opinion.
Before I continue further, I should stop and say that I appreciate a diverse array of flavors. And I like pitas with lots of fresh and good ingredients.
But this might be the first time ever I’ve used the phrase “an overwhelming number of ingredients” in a negative light.
The basic chicken pita, without your input, comes with hummus, tzatziki, pickles, tomato and onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, shredded romaine and Greek vinaigrette. You also have the choice to add extra items.
As I watched an employee heap more and more items onto the pita, I eventually asked them to hold the pickles and olives, but did add potatoes to my pita.
I love each of those foods individually, but in my head, the idea of olives and pickles mixing together with everything else sounded like too much.
There were things I liked about my meal. For instance, the bread was perfectly cooked to be both a little crispy and soft. And it held its ingredients remarkably well (we’ve all experienced that nightmare scenario of rushing to finish a gyro while the back half of it disintegrates into a drippy mess before our eyes).
That being said, the combination of ingredients was somehow both overwhelming and underwhelming at the same time. The chicken was nice.
But it felt like the other ingredients didn’t do enough to stand out on their own, but combined to form a cacophony of flavors instead of an organized orchestra.
Like with all restaurants of this sort, it’s hard to know whether the fault lies with the food itself, or bad ordering on my part.
Perhaps I should have leaned further in and added more toppings, for instance?
I’d certainly be willing to give CAVA another try. But then again, perhaps I was never intended as its target demographic.
CAVA
Address: 2260 Lone Star Drive, Sugar Land
Hours: 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $10.07-$13.17
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy option: Grain bowl ($10.07)
Star of the show: Chicken pita
Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars
