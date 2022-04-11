Both Fort Bend County and the Houston region in general have so much diversity in their food scenes that sometimes the basic act of picking a place to eat can become a daunting activity.
Am I in the mood for barbecue today? Or maybe I’d like Indian or Pakistani food? Perhaps I’d like to try something else entirely?
It’s because of that fact that I’m thankful for events like Chef Fest, which took place Sunday in Richmond’s Harvest Green subdivision.
The farm-to-table event featured eight chefs from around the Houston area offering attendees the chance to sample food from them, along with other vendors.
For someone like me, who has only recently taken over the food beat, it’s the perfect opportunity to sample a variety of food from several renowned chefs.
So, fresh off my first visit to Chef Fest, what are my overall thoughts? The answer, as it typically is, is complicated.
Let me say, first of all, that I’d been yearning for a chance to visit this event ever since I was out of town when it happened last year.
My experience got off to a somewhat inauspicious start. Email instructions told me I should park at the nearby Travis High School, where a shuttle would ferry me to Chef Fest. But, upon my arrival, I found two parking lots and zero signage telling me where a shuttle might appear.
Eventually I tracked down a helpful sheriff’s deputy, who told me where to wait, but the shuttle was almost full when it did appear. So, I opted to give my seat to parents shuffling children to the event, and walked over to Chef Fest.
From the moment that I arrived, fortunes began to shift. A staffer stamped my wrist, and a second person gave me six tokens that could be used for drinks.
Then, I was free to wander from tent to tent, sampling food.
The effort each of the chefs had put into making the event memorable for all attendees was immediately apparent, from the presentation of the food to the stunning variety and freshness of flavors.
Some of the tents, such as Gatlin’s BBQ, were so popular that by the time I made it to the front of the line, they’d already run out of some food.
For my money, however, I was most impressed by Café Louie/Angie’s Pizza’s display. Café Louie is a restaurant that will open later this spring, and Angie’s Pizza was a pop-up pizza restaurant that has since closed. But at Chef Fest, chef Angelo Emiliani served a beautifully-prepared Mediterranean-inspired pizza with rosemary and a host of vegetables, along with a hummus-type dip.
That combination might sound strange, but it worked. It was so good that I even returned for seconds.
Some of the vegetarian options from the likes of Vegan AF(ish) and others featured ingredients so fresh, part of me thought they must have just gathered them from the farm.
And, of course, no meal would be complete without dessert. Along with a dessert vendor, the VIP tickets granted me a wristband that could be exchanged for a flight of soft serve ice cream, with inventive flavors decided by the chefs in attendance.
For instance, one could try the cinnamon soft serve with fish caramel sauce, or the salted date and tahini soft serve.
All told, Chef Fest was the perfect opportunity to spend an afternoon enmeshed in the region’s abundance of delicious food. I also had the chance to learn about some chefs and restaurants that I’m excited to try again.
But as much as I enjoyed my time, I can’t help but wonder if the experience lives up to its almost $100 price tag for the basic ticket.
