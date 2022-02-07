There are many reminders of the Houston area’s proximity to the largest city within its eastern neighbor Louisiana and the famous elements of its cuisine — from the crawfish etouffee to jambalaya — which have been a part of the fabric of our food scene for many years.
Nearly 370 miles separate Sugar Land from New Orleans, but the beignet’s resonance here is one of the most enduring symbols of the latter city’s rich tradition. It’s no surprise, then, that Chez Beignets III has become a premier destination for beignet-lovers in Fort Bend County and has a menu that reflects the diverse tastes of its customers.
Surely, the original beignet ($2.50) — the fluffy, fried-dough pillow finished off with a heavy dusting of powdered sugar and drizzled with honey — is so good you’ll be tempted to take a nap after eating one.
But prior to visiting Chez, I had not realized the extent to which there are other beignet fillings, both of the savory and sweet variety. The deliciously crispy chorizo, egg and cheese beignet ($6.50) is stuffed with the classic Mexican sausage, soft scrambled eggs and American cheese and served with a side of salsa verde.
The PB&J beignet ($3.50) from Chez is filled with peanut butter and strawberry jelly and heavily dusted with powdered sugar. As I was enjoying this beignet, I thought about how much more wonderful grade school lunches would have been had I only known about beignets sooner. I have no doubt I would have insisted I should eat them every day, and became the envy of the lunchroom.
The perfect companion for this Saturday morning breakfast was a sweet Vietnamese iced coffee ($4.50) made with condensed milk and a blend of whole milk and half and half creamer.
For $3.50 , you can try a single beignet filled with either Nutella, vanilla creme, or lemon curd. For $6.50, Chez offers beignets stuffed with bananas foster, sausage, egg, and cheese, or bacon, egg and cheese.
Whether you’re coming in for breakfast, brunch, or an afternoon snack, the friendly and prompt service from Chez and a scrumptious assortment of beignets will make for a special treat at any time of day.
Chez Beignets III
Address: 3701 State Highway 6, Sugar Land
Dining Options: Dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery
Hours: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
Entree prices: $2.50-$25
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: None
Star of the show: Chorizo, egg and cheese beignet
Rating: 5 of 5 stars
