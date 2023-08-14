Review: Clean Eatz offers healthy food options in a unique concept

Last week, Clean Eatz opened in the Town Center shopping center in Sugar Land. I'm not sure that "restaurant" exactly describes what the place is. Perhaps "dining concept" does the trick.
According to the franchise's website, "Clean Eatz is more than a restaurant that offers healthy food. We are heart-driven to change livez through clean, balanced food, thought-provoking education and motivational support that inspires results. We know personal wellness is not one-size-fits-all, so we craft nutritional products and fitness opportunities that meet the needs of every type of lifestyle."
That's quite a mission statement for a simple place to eat. I've known of these types of establishments, of course, as they've become something of a trend with today's fast-paced lifestyle. But I had not really availed myself of any of them before. However, a family member has become interested in sticking more to healthy food options of late, so this past weekend we gave it a try.
The same website gives a listing of the things Clean Eatz offers. Besides the dine-in portion, the establishment features "grab-and-go meals," weekly meal plans, and a catering service.
Talking to the proprietors, Don and Mary, I learned that the restaurant was started by bodybuilding enthusiasts who wanted to open a restaurant that offered well-balanced meals to meet the requirements not just of that activity but any lifestyle.
The dine-in options are plentiful and varied. They iinclude melt sandwiches (called "meltz" to match the branding), flatbread sandwiches, "snakz" (appetizers), "wrapz," burgers, and smoothies. There are also "build your own bowl" options. Ingredients include chicken, beef, vegetarian, shrimp, salmon, and even bison meat.
The cafe is brightly lit and colorful. You order your food at the counter and it's brought out to you in the smallish dining room. One quibble: When I go out to eat, more often than not I have water to drink. At Clean Eatz, I was given perhaps the smallest cup possible. I know restaurants aren't always fond of providing large cups if you're not buying a drink, but this seemed a bit too punitive.
Otherwise, I found the service excellent. The proprietors were obviously very proud of their new franchise and eager to talk about the concept. In fact, they even made sure to ask if the music (pop country) was too loud (it was fine). They told us that the Sugar Land location is the franchise's fourth in Texas and the first in the Houston area.
Feeling particularly hungry, I ordered off the "Makin' Muscle" part of the menu, selecting, of course, "The Arnold," a shredded beef sandwich with brown rice, green peppers, mushrooms and more, with a side of macaroni and cheese. It was excellent, with a tangy sauce that hit just the right note. My dining companion likewise enjoyed the
One expansive wall contains large refrigerators for the grab-and-go meals. There's a huge selection, including items that weren't on the dine-in menu. The meals are prepared fresh daily on site, and I was told that the selections are changed weekly. As mentioned, the establishment also helps patrons create meal plans and does catering.
If you're looking for new dining options, especially ones that put an emphasis on healthy food, I recommend giving Clean Eatz a try.
Clean Eatz
Address: 3434 Highway 6, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Entrée prices: $8.99-$12.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: The Arnold
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
