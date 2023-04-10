Review: DoubleDave's offers fine pizza along with friendly atmosphere

Confession time: Before last week, I had never been to a DoubleDave's Pizzaworks restaurant before. I really can't say why. For many years, I lived near a New York-style pizzeria inside the Loop, and that was my go-to spot when I had the urge for a slice or two. But I had no first-hand experience, and also on preconceptions about, the family-oriented chain DoubleDave's.
But when a new location opened in Missouri City about a month ago, I decided to give it a try, along with one of usual dining companions. I have to say, I'm impressed.
The location on Highway 6 is very convenient, and is sure to be a draw for families in the greater Missouri City/Sugar Land/Stafford area. The location is the chain's first one in the area since another closed several years ago.
Inside, the large dining area has a very comfortable feel without a lot of flourish. There's even a small couch near the entrance for people who may have difficulty during a wait at the counter.
Adding to the kid-friendly atmosphere are some of those old-fashioned games in which you use a mechanical claw to try to grab prizes, along with gumball machines. No animatronic bands, though.
Outside, there's a large patio with picnic tables and playground-style games, which several kids made good use of during our visit.
My friend and I arrived during a quiet weekday lunchtime, so we didn't have to wait in line long. The people at the counter were very friendly and helpful when explaining what some of the dishes were. (Pro tip: When you leave a tip, they ring a cowbell for you.)
So let's get to the food. DoubleDave's offers a wide selection. Besides several specialty pizzas of various sizes, it offers stromboli, sandwiches, appetizers, salads and more. You can get individual meals or ones meant for whole families.
When in Rome, as they say, you order the specialty of the house. So I went with Dave's Fave, a fairly classic take, with Italian sausage and meatballs, olive oil, oregano sauce, and mozzarella on a thick sourdough crust. My friend ordered a customized Hawaiian-style pizza.
Mine was excellent, just what you want in a pizza without a lot of extra frills. My friend equally enjoyed his.
All in all, I think DoubleDave's is a welcome addition (once again) to the local food scene, especially for families with young kids. Give them a try.
DoubleDaves's Pizzaworks
Address: 4875 Hwy 6, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Entrée prices: $11.99-$30.99
Kid-friendly: Very
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: Yes
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: Dave's Pave
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.