Review: Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant offers fine food in family-friendly setting

This past weekend, a friend with whom I frequently go on these restaurant-review outings headed out a bit further than we usually go, to a restaurant that opened with a splash last year past the Sugar Land Airport. Sadly, when we arrived we found that the restaurant had closed.
Thankfully, I'd spotted another promising place on the way, the Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant. As I've written before, food from that part of the globe has not been a regular staple of my restaurant-going life, but when you are a budding food critic in highly diverse Fort Bend County, you find yourself trying it more and more.
Just as with last week's review, I had absolutely no knowledge of Elite, and therefore no expectations about it. When we walked in, we found an expansive, ornately designed space (befitting the name). If Nirmanz Food Boutique, the last Indian restaurant I reviewed had an ambiance I described as "subcontinental hip," Elite has a much more sedate feel that is a mix of traditional and modern.
This being a weekend, we found the place fairly packed for the buffet. I've only written once about a buffet-style restaurant, and wondered if I should go for that or order from the regular menu. In the end, my friend and I split the difference - I chose the buffet and he ordered from the menu.
The menu offers a wide variety of dishes: chicken curries, seafood, goal curries, rice dishes with various protein and vegetarian options, and barbecue and grilled dishes. There are also wraps, vegetarian dishes, soups, salads, and of course desserts.
There are two separate options: brunch-style foods and more traditional fare. I went with the latter, and had healthy portions of goat biryani, chicken tikka (barbecue), chicken masala, paya and more, plus some of the bread called naan. All of it was excellent, even the kinds that were a bit more spicy than I usually like. My friend ordered a chicken curry off the menu, and he also enjoyed it immensely.
The staff were unfailingly welcoming and polite, and kept me well-supplied with the water I needed to offset the spiciness.
Elite has a very family-friendly atmosphere, and there are separate rooms for private parties. The restaurant also adjoins the Lantern Banquet Hall, so they've got a lot of bases covered.
I learned that Elite has been open for about a year. From what I saw last weekend, it's doing very well indeed. Go check it out.
Elite Indo-Pak Restaurant
Address: 11941 S Texas 6, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday and public holidays
Entrée prices: $12.99-39.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: Buffet
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.