Conventional wisdom tends to suggest certain unwritten rules about dining that we adhere to mostly out of deference to a tradition or a status quo that we are content to not upset.
And at Fish City Grill’s Sugar Land Town Square location, I found that conventional wisdom got twisted on its head in two significant ways.
The first, of course, was Fish City’s most famous dish, its oyster nachos ($11.49). The oysters are fried and breaded and served with a chipotle tartar sauce, along with shredded lettuce and fresh pico de gallo.
The slightly sweet and salty, briny oysters meshed well with the pico de gallo topping. However, I felt they would have been improved further with tortilla chips better than those found in bright yellow, garden variety concession stand nachos.
The next interesting twist was Liberty Creek, ($6.95 per glass), a California Cabernet Sauvignon. White wine is usually preferred with seafood over red wine, but I accepted my server’s suggestion and found its cherry notes and hints of plum and spices to be deliciously mellow and subtle.
Then there was the tasty and zesty gumbo, with shrimp, chicken, Andouille sausage, okra and a dark roux. Order by the cup ($5.79) or bowl ($8.49), the same way you would with Fish City’s other soups.
I’d be interested in popping back into Fish City Grill during its happy hour (3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday) and trying the restaurant’s smokin' hot shrimp ($7), Gulf oysters ($1.25 each) or chargrilled oysters ($2 each).
The Tito’s front porch lemonade ($9.50) with Tito’s Vodka, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh lemon, lime, grapefruit and orange juices seems like a citrusy delight, and the spicy silver margarita ($8.50) with El Jimador Blanco, a house-infused jalapeño Gran Gala sazerac, simple syrup and fresh lime juice appears equally promising.
I particularly enjoy the atmosphere of most seafood restaurants, even those which are not necessarily immediately close to a beach or waterfront. I found the exposed brick and classic dark-stained wood vibes of Fish City to be reminiscent of the crab shacks and oyster houses I’ve spent time in in Port Isabel, Corpus Christi, Galveston and Tampa Bay on the other side of the Gulf of Mexico. And most importantly, I felt the quality of the seafood at Fish City to be on par with the best restaurants of its ilk.
Fish City Grill
Address: 15980 City Walk, Sugar Land
Dining Options: Dine-in, curbside pickup
Hours: 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Entree prices: $4-$34
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Salmon, quinoa and kale ($15.99)
Star of the show: Oyster nachos ($13)
Rating: 4 of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.