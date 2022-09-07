I must admit, this week’s food review is cheating ever so slightly.
In the time that I’ve been writing these, I’ve made it a point to keep things as varied as I can, both geographically (Stafford, Missouri City, Sugar Land, etc.) and stylistically (Mexican, Thai, Chinese, etc.).
But before last week, I’m not sure we’ve reviewed a coffee shop before.
Recently, I met a source at Summer Moon Coffee near Sienna in Missouri City, 9402 State Highway 6, and was so impressed that I knew I needed to return for a food review.
It’s funny that this small chain of stores would be the first I’d choose to feature. I’m a big fan of the coffee shop experience – sitting and reading a good book while sipping something tasty, but there are many ways in which Summer Moon is not my ideal location.
For one, it’s a bit kitschy, with signs that the owners are trying to appeal to everyone, rather than designing a space specifically for the place.
Any doubts I had about the place, however, went away with the first sip of mocha.
While I’m not generally a sweets person, I opted for a mocha because sipping on something a little sweet while engaged in good conversation sounded appealing. And this place’s variation on the popular iced drink was a homerun.
To start, the barista that helped me told me she could make a less sweet version of the mocha when I told her I wasn’t big on sweets, but that a mocha sounded good.
And she was true to her word, delivering a drink with hints of sweetness that didn’t overpower the coffee flavors.
My second visit offered the opportunity to try some of the pastries alongside a second iced mocha (because how could I resist?). The selection wasn’t as plentiful as some coffee shops, but what Summer Moon lacked in variety, they more than made up for in quality.
The croissant was buttery, flakey and nice. And the cinnamon rolls made for an excellent and filling breakfast the next morning.
Clearly, this spot is already taking off for those living nearby, because on my second visit someone was studying or reading or typing at every table inside.
So, I might not be the first to recommend Summer Moon in Missouri City. But that doesn’t mean it’s still not worth a visit as soon as you can.
Summer Moon Coffee
Address: 9402 State Highway 6, Missouri City
Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $3.15-$6.10
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Select from a variety of pastries each day
Star of the show: Iced mocha ($5.85)
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
