I've written before about how impressed I was when I first heard the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra during one of their Fourth of July concerts at the Stafford Centre a few years ago. A longtime fan of classical music, I was especially glad to learn there was an outstanding community orchestra here.
Along with a full slate of instrumentalists, the FBSO also boasts the Fort Bend Symphony Chorus, which performs both with the symphony during their big concerts and in stand-alone performances. This past Sunday, I took in my first such concert, called "A Choral Tapestry," in the beautiful sanctuary of Christ Church Sugar Land.
This also happened to be the chorus's first concert under the direction of its new director, Ray Rhoads. As he explained, the concert was consisted of "a hodgepodge of music" from various American traditions, divided into three themes. Taken as a whole, the concert offered a unique panapoly of the country's musical heritage.
The first theme of the concert, "Dreams and Prayers," was suitably contemplative. The first selection was "The Prayer of Black Elk," a poem adapted from the words of the Lakota leader who survived both the Battle of Little Big Horn and the Wounded Knee massacre. The music, composed by Karen Thomas, was both mournful and hopeful.
That was followed by "We Are," composed by Ysaye Barnwell, a contemporary African-American singer and composer. The song, a paean to the strength of community across generations, had a triumphant feel that was ably conveyed by the chorus, to the accompaniment of pianist Andrew Salyer, who was excellent throughout the program.
The remaining songs from the first section, "The Dreams of the Dreamers" and "Sure on This Shining Night" were equally lovely. The last was conducted by Assistant Chorus Director Steve Kalke, who is also a member of the choir.
The second theme, "From Rivers to Oceans," was an eclectic mix of songs dealing with bodies of water. "River Stay 'Way From My Door," was a bouncy traditional jazz number. That was followed by the more muted "The Lake," a piece written by Jay Althouse based on a poem by Edgar Allen Poe. It had a somber tone but ended with a bit of humor from the choir. The final song of the section was "Oceans and Stars," which was considerably more upbeat and hopeful.
The final theme of the concert was the self-explanatory "Folk Songs and Spirituals." It began with the local favorite "The Yellow Rose of Texas" followed by an exuberant traditional African-American spiritual, "Hush, Somebody's Calling My Name," both conducted by Kalke.
Next followed "Black Is the Color of My True Love's Hair," a song of mourning, followed by the equally somber"Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child." The mood picked up with a lovely rendition of "Amazing Grace," a song of faith that is beloved by nearly everyone.
And the final song was a rousing rendition of the New Orleans favorite "When the Saints Go Marching In," which included a quote from "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" for good measure. As the end, Rhoads invited the audience to join in, bringing the concert to a joyful close.
The Fort bend Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert titled "Beethoven's Romantic Legacy" on Sunday, June 4, beginning a 2 p.m., in the Graeber Auditorium of BF Terry High School in Rosenberg. The concert, rescheduled from March, will feature music by several composers from the Romantic Era who were influenced by Ludwig von Beethoven’s music. For more information, visit fbso.org.
