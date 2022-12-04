Last week in this space, I offered my very first restaurant review. It's an area of writing that I'm pretty new to, but all things considered, I thought it turned out pretty well. This week, however, I'm going to turn away from food reviews and move to more familiar territory - the arts.
Back in my college newspaper days, I wrote a number of arts reviews - movies, plays, and several music reviews. I enjoy most forms of music, and the genres I listen to tend to be all over the map. But these days, one of the styles I listen to most is classical.
When I came back to Fort Bend a few years ago, I was delighted to learn of the existence of the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra. It's probably been around for many, many years, but I had only just caught onto them. It shouldn't have come as a surprise - many of the smaller communities I've covered in my newspaper career have had their own orchestras. And of course, Fort Bend can't really be called "small" anymore.
In the past few years, before the pandemic hit, I had taken in a few Fort Bend Symphony concerts at the Stafford Centre, a superb venue. Two of them were the annual Fourth of July concerts, introduced by the late mayor of Stafford, Leonard Scarcella. And the last one, in 2019, was the annual "Deck the Halls" holiday concert.
On Sunday, I took in the show for the first time since then, and it didn't disappoint.
The Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra, along with the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Chorus, really is a wonderful ensemble. Comprised of volunteer musicians drawn from the community, it exemplifies how a small, committed organization can achieve great results.
The concert, geared toward music lovers of all ages, included a great mix of perennial holiday favorites and a few lesser-known pieces to keep things fresh. Dominique Røyem, the orchestra's music director and principal conductor, is a lively and warm presence with her baton and with the between-song banter with the audience.
Sunday's concert kicked off with "Holiday Overture," a medley of several familiar Christmas tunes (with a couple of Hanukkah-themed ones thrown in the mix) by James M. Stephenson, ranging in style from traditional to jazz. It was the perfect introduction to a show that covered a lot of musical territory.
Next up was "Wonderland of Snow," another medley (by Robert Wendel) that combined the title tune with "Let It Snow" and "Frosty the Snowman." This was the chorus's first song of the afternoon, and they really impressed, especially in a portion where their voices mimicked the sound of snow flurries.
The chorus, led by new director Ray Rhoads, shone throughout the concert. A highlight for me was "Night of Silence," written by Daniel Kantor as an undergraduate, a piece I was unfamiliar with (Røyem told the audience it was the only one of his songs that gained any fame, which is a surprise). Fittingly, it sequed into "Silent Night."
The last song of the first half was the always welcome "Deck the Halls," this time conducted by Bill Tackett, the orchestra's new assistant conductor (he also doubles on viola).
After intermission, during which patrons could shop for items made by musicians in the Holiday Handmade Market, the second half with the ever-popular "Sleigh Ride," the jaunty piece that incorporates lots of fun sound effects.
That was followed by "Festival Sounds of Hanukkah," a medley arranged by Bill Holcome. Røyem challenged the audience to guess the names of the individual tunes (I got only one, "Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel".)
Next was a musical arrangement of the classic poem "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," again arranged by Holcombe and narrated by chorus director Rhoads. I'm not sure I'd ever heard this arrangement before, but it was immensely enjoyable, particularly Rhoads's playful performance.
Another highlight was "We're Having a Heat Wave for Christmas." Røyem noted that it was written with an Australian audience in mind, since Christmas falls within that country's summertime, but could just as easily fit Southeast Texas on many, um, winter days.
Tackett returned to the podium for "A Christmas Festival," a sing-along medley by Leroy Anderson featuring several of the best-known Christmas carols and popular songs. The audience eagerly got in on the act.
Røyem invited musicians and singers to audition for the orchestra and chorus (auditions begin in January) before launching into the crowd-pleasing, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."
All in all, a very pleasant way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
If you haven't yet taken in a performance by the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra, you really should consider doing so. Their next performance, scheduled for March 12, will be called "Beethoven's Romantic Legacy," featuring works by later Romantic-era composers who were inspired by Beethoven. Learn more at fbso.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.