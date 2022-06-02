Fort Bend County is chock full of a host of unique flavors and cuisines, so off the bat, reviewing a pizza spot might seem tame in comparison.
But in my opinion, there is a certain beauty in keeping things simple – and I’ve always been a sucker for a well-made pizza. So when I was asked to pinch hit for this week’s restaurant review, I knew exactly what type of spot I wanted to seek out. But not a chain like Domino’s or Pizza Hut – the more of a hole in the wall, the better. So when I was driving around the area last weekend, I was happy to stumble upon Gepetto’s Pizza in Sugar Land.
Gepetto’s is a staple in Sugar Land, having been in the neighborhood for more than 30 years as the lone location in Greater Houston. And after a quick few minutes of research revealed a Google rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars with nearly 200 reviews, I decided to give it a shot.
This place has choices for everyone. There is a variety of gourmet pizzas such as the Chicken Sicilian pizza – onions, diced tomatoes, chicken, Romano cheese and spices – and the Shrimp Scampi pizza as well as wings, salads, calzones and even submarine sandwiches that start at $5.49. You can also create your own pizza if none of the available ones strikes your fancy.
Ultimately, I settled on a Meat Lover’s pizza with pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage and hamburger meat (though I took off the hamburger meat) as well as the pepperoni and sausage calzone. The restaurant employee who greeted me was extremely friendly, and the 15-minute wait time he predicted for my meal to be ready was right on the nose. One slight disappointment was the inability to dine inside its cozy-looking dining area, though the employee told me that in-store seating will be coming back soon.
As for the food itself, I was reasonably impressed. The calzone was packed tight with ingredients, while the bread itself was fluffy and soft. Not to mention, the garlic seasoning – or whatever it was – on top of the dough was mouth-watering and perfectly complemented the ingredients inside.
The pizza seemed to skimp a little bit more on the toppings than I would have liked, but overall was still very good with a light crust that was not too crispy and not too thin, and everything was reasonably priced.
So all in all, it was a solid first visit to this Sugar Land staple that is so tucked away that some might miss it. But I may have just found my new go-to pizza spot in Fort Bend County.
Gepetto’s Pizza
Address: 15510 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land
Hours: 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $3.49-$18.48
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Salads, vegetarian pizza
Star of the show: Pepperoni and sausage calzone
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
