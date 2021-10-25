Missouri City’s Texas Parkway Corridor is a hub of diverse family-owned restaurants, including Grace’s Cafe — which Grace Reynolds-Grant and her husband Prento opened in 2004, according to the restaurant’s website.
At Grace’s, you’ll find a laid-back vibe with a painting of an idyllic beach scene painted on a wall and old-school letter boards and dry-erase boards containing the restaurant’s menu.
I’ve explored Caribbean restaurants across Fort Bend County in previous reviews and enjoyed them a great deal. But, in my view, Grace’s has set the bar for Jamaican food in the Houston area.
The Jerk Chicken ($10 for a medium portion, and $14 for a large) is one of the most popular dishes at Grace’s, and for good reason — it is likely one of the best items on the menu.
A typical Jamaican Jerk spice blend features Scotch bonnet peppers, allspice, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, smoked paprika and garlic powder as a dry rub. The chicken is also coated with a soy-based sauce with many of the same ingredients.
The chicken, primarily darker meat from the thighs, was so tender that it slipped the bonds of the bones with ease with a plastic fork and without the aid of a knife.
The rub and the sauce were at once both fragrant and smoky. The heat of the jerk seasoning was not quite sinus-clearing but definitely buzzed my tongue enough to make me reach for the sweet plantains and rice which are served alongside the chicken.
If you’re willing to test your tolerance of spicy food, it’s important to know not only which side dishes will give you a necessary reprieve, but also which beverage will have the best complementary and neutral flavors to help balance out your meal.
So in that case, I was happy that the server at Grace’s recommended a pineapple soda ($2) to me, which was heavily carbonated, with a bittersweet finish.
The restaurant also makes its own juices in-house, including carrot juice, pineapple ginger, fruit punch and lemonade, as well as sorrel, or hibiscus, and Irish Moss, made with almond milk, coconut cream and cinnamon.
If you’re interested in trying it out, Grace’s has Jerk Wings for $7.50 on Fridays and Saturdays and Jerk Pork ($13) on Fridays.
Grace’s Cafe
Address: 1909 Texas Parkway, Missouri City
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout, delivery via Grubhub
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: None
Star of the show: Jerk Chicken
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars
