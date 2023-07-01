Review: Harrison Ford and 'Indiana Jones' have fitting swan song in 'Dial of Destiny'

As I mentioned last week, I usually write in this space a review of a local restaurant or cultural event. Last week I wrote about a baseball game, not my normal past-time, national or not. This week, if you'll allow me, I'm going to use my editor's prerogative and write something with which I'm a bit more familiar - a movie review.
But not just any movie. On Friday, Lucasfilm (now a division of the Walt Disney media empire) officially released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the latest and reportedly final installment of the swashbuckling, globetrotting archeology professor's adventures.
Indy and I go way back. As a gawky teenager, the collective science-fiction and adventure epics of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg played a foundational role in my adolescent imagination. When the two then-hotshot filmmakers combined forces and made Raiders of the Lost Ark, released while I was in high school, I was blown away.
Most people who may not be particular fans of the "Indiana Jones" franchise may think they're just dumb action movies. Well, they kind of are, but they're actually smart-dumb. Their silliness, derived from their origin as pastiches of 1940s serials, is part of the point. But to geeky fans like myself, Indy's heroics are only one half of his appeal. The other half is that Doctor Jones, mind you, is an esteemed scholar who possesses extensive knowledge of ancient history and respect for other cultures, even if he sometimes has dubious ways of showing it.
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was released just after I graduated, and I saw it at the nearest multiplex to my suburban Houston home. I happened to see Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the final installment in what seemed at the time to be a rough trilogy, in a small downtown theater in Freemantle, Australia, during the first of my own globetrotting adventures, a deployment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ranger. (I still own the authentic Australian cattleman's hat I may or may not have bought in part because it bears a passing resemblance to Indy's battered fedora.)
I'm not sure how eagerly I was awaiting this one. I hadn't been an especially huge fan of the most recent outing, 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It had its good points (especially in how it dealt with the dual aging of both the character Indy and actor Harrison Ford) but the film overall felt bloated and its central premise lacking. Like many fans, I had an especially negative reaction to the character of "Mutt," the 1950s juvenile delinquent son of Jones and original Raiders heroine Marion Ravenwood (Karen Armstrong).
When Dial of Destiny was announced, I was a bit trepidatious. But I was hoping for the best because Indy deserved a better swan song than Crystal Skull. I'm happy to report that it is just that.
Like the previous films, the movie, directed by franchise newcomer James Mangold, opens with a self-contained adventure, this one set in the waning days of World War II. Jones, who is working with U.S. military intelligence, is on a secret mission behind enemy lines with British archeologist Basil Shaw, one of his many sidekicks, played by the great character actor Toby Jones. If the de-aging effects hadn't worked to make Ford appear not much older than he did in Raiders, the whole sequence would have been a disaster. But remarkably, the effects do work, splendidly, and you find yourself believing you're actually seeing Ford as he appeared in his mid-40s.
The events of that World War II escapade have a direct bearing on the main plot to follow. We find our hero a retiring professor in New York on the day of a huge parade for the Apollo 11 astronauts as well as a protest against the war in Vietnam. He's living in a run-down apartment for reasons we only learn later, and he's more crotchety than ever. At one of his final lectures, his hitherto unseen goddaughter, Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), Basil's daughter, shows up and tries to engage him in the search for the long-lost Antikythera, a mysterious mechanism supposedly invented by the ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes, which had become her late father's obsession.
I won't get too much into the details of the plot. I myself worked hard to restrain from learning too much so as to not ruin any of the surprises (I've made that mistake before). But they involve Nazis, Indy's most hated adversaries, CIA agents, underworld dealers of stolen antiquities, deep-sea divers, and eels. Yes, eels.
The movie largely rests on the relationship between Indy and Helena, whom he's not seen since she was a young girl. I hadn't previously heard of Waller-Bridge but I've learned (via Wikipedia) that besides being gorgeous, she's also a talented comedy writer and actor in British television. That background is especially helpful for the character of Helena, who's utterly confident and quick with a sardonic quip, but like many of Indy's compatriots may have conflicting motives. Ford and Waller-Bridge do achieve a great (non-romantic) chemistry, and Helena is the franchise's best, toughest female lead character since Marion in the original Raiders.
The final act of the film has a twist that did indeed surprise me, in a way that in the end didn't seem forced at all. It's best that you don't know it going in, but if you go with it, it really works.
Dial of Destiny is by no means a perfect movie, not even a perfect "Indiana Jones" movie (for my money, Raiders remains the golden-idol standard, although many prefer Last Crusade.) Some of the action sequences, while very well-staged, go on a tad too long. But the script overall is solid, and the acting first-rate.
Speaking of Marion, Indy's great love, Karen Armstrong does have a small but significant part in the film, as does John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, the Egyptian excavator and Indy sidekick, one of the franchise's best-loved characters who is now an immigrant to the U.S. The script even deals with the unseen character of "Mutt" (real name Henry Walton Jones III) in a fashion that I found genuinely moving.
But the whole thing rests on the aging but sturdy shoulders of Ford, in what is reportedly his favorite role. After all these decades, it might seem he would have little new to bring to the part. But, in fact, he invests more emotional depth to Indy here than I've yet seen. More than the stupendous action, more than the exotic locales, Ford's last performance in the role he perfected make Dial of Destiny well worth making the trek.
Area theaters showing Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny include AMC First Colony, AMC Loews Fountains, Star Cinema Grill Missouri City and Cinemark Missouri City.
