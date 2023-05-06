Another week, another concert.
Last week in this space, I reviewed the most recent stand-alone performance of the Fort Bend Symphony Chorus at Christ Church Sugar Land, which was excellent. Further demonstrating that Fort Bend is becoming something of a hub of high culture, on Friday I attended the season-closing performance of the Houston Civic Symphony at Sugar Land Baptist Church.
First. a word about the venue. I had driven past Sugar Land Baptist Church countless times on the Southwest Freeway and been impressed with its mammoth size, all the better to be catch the eye as you're whizzing past at highway speed. But until Friday, I had never actually set foot inside.
I'm a bit of a (very) amateur architecture buff, so I pulled out my trusty but somewhat battered copy of the AIA Houston Architectural Guide (Third Edition) by noted Rice University architectural historian Stephen Fox, published in 2012. There I learned that the church was originally called the Williams Trace Baptist Church. According to the cornerstone, the present campus was completed in 2005.
"The pentagonal church and the adjacent educational building." the guide entry reads, "are designed in an impressionistic mixture of of traditional and contemporary themes meant to make it identifiable as a church." I'd say that just about sums it up. Just kidding - the building is indeed very impressive, particularly the expansive sanctuary space with a central stage large enough to hold a full symphony orchestra.
Now about the orchestra. I've been a serious fan of classical music since my early adulthood, and had been aware of the Houston Civic Symphony for many years. But since for most of the past two decades I'd lived inside the Loop and their longtime performance home is the Dunham Theater of Houston Christian University (formerly Houston Baptist University) in the Sharpstown area, I had never before availed myself of one of their free performances.
And that's a shame - as I learned Friday, the Houston Civic Symphony, comprised entirely of volunteer musicians, is a very capable orchestra with an ambitious repertoire. That was on full display, as the featured piece at the well-attended concert was French composer Hector Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, one of the seminal pieces in what you might call "modern" classical music. More on that in a bit.
The first piece of the evening was American composer Samuel Barber's Overture to 'The School for Scandal', with which I had been unfamiliar. If you know only one piece by Barber, it's likely the mournful Adagio for Strings, which has been featured to great effect in many films, most notably in Oliver Stone's Platoon. The Overture is of an entirely different genre of music, a lively and at times bombastic selection that got the concert off to a rousing start.
That was followed by Argentinian composer Alberto Ginasgera's Four Dances from 'Estancia' (1941), yet another piece I didn't know. As music director and conductor Brian Runnels explained, even though the piece was written for a ballet, it wasn't exactly Swan Lake.
Indeed, the suite of dances, like the ballet is was written for, harkens back to the Argentinian ranches the title refers to, with all the gusto that implies. The second movement, titled "Danzo del trigo," was a brief respite, with excellent playing by concertmaster Chris Bojarczuk, in a collection of dances that relied on driving rhythms. As Runnels had said, the forth movement, 'Danza final" included portions that echoed ranch hands cheering on the dancers.
After an intermission, in which the audience freely intermingled with the musicians, we moved on to Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique. As the excellent program notes written by John Snyder put it, the 1830 work is "perhaps the premiere example of what has been called 'program music' that is, music that refers to to extra-musical things or events in some way."
The five moments of the Symphonie fantastique, as outlined by the program description written by the composer, tell a story of a young musician who (in brief) falls desperately in love with a young woman he sees from afar, sees her again at a ball and is "disturbed" by the vision, later reflects on his loneliness during a sojourn in the countryside, poisons himself with opium and imagines that he is being led to his death on the scaffold, and then enters a dream of a 'witches' sabbath' filled with monsters gathered for his funeral.
Dark stuff indeed, and the orchestra didn't shy away from it. The famous theme that runs throughout that final movement is instantly recognizable to fans of he Stanley Kubrick horror classic The Shining, and the percussion and brass instrumentalists played it for all it was worth. Really, all of the players demonstrated incredible musicianship throughout the performance.
The Houston Civic Symphony will kick off its 2023-2024 season in the fall, with works including pieces by Rossini, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Holst. While most will be held at Houston Christian University. they are likely to make an appearance at Sugar Land Baptist Church, a home-away-from-home for the orchestra. Keep an eye out for them at civicsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.