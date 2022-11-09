A meal can mean many things to many people.
For some, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy time out with friends and family. For others, it’s a sanctuary to try new and interesting food.
Dining out can’t always be a leisurely pleasure, however.
For many of us working day-to-day, we sometimes turn to restaurants for a quick bite between assignments.
Last week, I found myself in a hurry to finish a food review before moving on to my next task at work. And I don’t mean, finish a meal in 30 minutes as opposed to an hour-long lunch break. No, I needed to order and eat something within 10 minutes.
Which is what brought me to Stafford’s In-N-Out for a quick fix.
I’m not sure what the reception of this California-based chain is in Texas today. But I can remember how eagerly some of my fellow college students awaited the first one coming to the DFW metroplex some years back.
Like most things, I suspect we’ve already taken its presence for granted. But people everywhere seem to take pride in their particular regional fast food chain, so there might still be some affinity for In-N-Out in particular.
On the food itself, I’ll admit I have somewhat mixed feelings.
There aren’t too many places around in 2022 where one can order a burger and two orders of fries for less than $8, and that sort of affordability should be rewarded.
The burger itself was solid. It had a slight crisp to it that combined with an almost buttery interior and melty cheese to create a pleasant eating experience.
I somehow liked and didn’t like the fries at the same time. Describing why is not easy. Each fry had a certain crunch that tasted nice and they were almost addictive. But you also feel they could use some extra salt, seasoning or something as they are relatively flavorless, at least compared to their fast-food peers such as Popeye’s (the best in the business, in my humble opinion).
Honestly, the things that impressed me most about In-N-Out are the aforementioned affordability and efficiency at what they do.
Given my need to move quickly, I was nervous when I arrived and discovered the drive-thru line was somewhat lengthy. But to the restaurant’s credit, the line moved very quickly. And I was driving toward my next assignment in time.
When it comes to fast-food dining, I guess we all walk in with the tacit understanding that we shouldn’t expect perfection. Rather, we’re looking to for something to sate our appetite in the middle of a busy day.
And on that point, In-N-Out succeeds.
But is it among the best food, or even the best fast-food that I’ve had? It is not.
In-N-Out Burger
Address: 12611 S Kirkwood Road, Stafford
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $3.95-$7.60
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: None
Star of the show: Cheeseburger ($2.80)
Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5
