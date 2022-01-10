Mike and Betty Vega have owned and operated Jaime’s Dairy Treat for more than 40 years. The humble burger stand with a red-and-white striped overhang and a few picnic tables still draws a crowd at lunchtime, when I stopped by last week to pay a visit to this old-school Richmond institution, which is cash-only and still writes down orders by hand.
While the cheeseburger from Jaime’s doesn’t rank among the best I’ve had in Fort Bend County, I did enjoy sipping my Jarritos tamarind soda on a bright and windy day. It did strike me that the restaurant is probably culturally significant as a watering hole of sorts for longtime residents of Richmond and Rosenberg. But I did not find the contents of my cheeseburger basket ($6.99) to be anything special.
The burger patty’s edges did have a slightly tough and chewy texture. These characteristics usually result in a smoky charbroiled flavor when present in a burger, but I had no such luck.
There are many different interpretations of grilled onions out there, but the version I received wasn’t grilled by any reasonable definition. Not that there’s anything wrong with raw onions, but I was disappointed that this one simple request couldn’t be fulfilled.
If there was something that was most enjoyable about my experience at Jaime’s, it was alternating between sips of my caramel shake ($2.69) and bites of crispy, golden fries.
And Mike, for his part, was a friendly and hospitable host. But next time I’m in the neighborhood, probably going to pass on the burger and go for a shake or ice cream instead.
Jaime’s Dairy Treat
Address: 1002 Jackson St., Richmond
Dining Options: Dine-in, curbside pickup, delivery
Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m-8 p.m. Sunday
Entree prices: $1.49-$7.69
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: None
Star of the show: Jarritos tamarind soda
Rating: 2.5 of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.