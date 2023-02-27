Review: Johnny Tamales lives up to the anticipation

After months of construction (and eager anticipation from passers-by on FM 1092) the new Mexican restaurant Johnny Tamales Cantina finally held its grand opening last week. Just the name alone gave the establishment an aura of no-frills fun. But when it finally opened, people wondered, could it live up to its image.
Well, wonder no more. The restaurant, the first expansion of a long-established Tex-Mex restaurant in Pasadena, lives up to the hype and then some.
If you drive by quickly, you don't really get a sense of how big the place is. Entering the front door, you come across an expansive dining room that surrounds the bar. You might not realize that that leads to a much larger dining room in the back of the building. On its first Saturday after the grand opening, the place was filled, and it sounded like it.
My dining companion and I sat in a booth in the bar area, taking in the surroundings. The decor resembles a modern take on a classical Mexican restaurant. A large mural of a celebration in the plaza of a Mexican village, complete with mariachis, fills one wall. Look closely, though, and you'll see that modern-era tourists are enjoying the perforance.
Other decorations include longhorn wall mountings, posters from the classic era of Mexican cinema, and posters of famous matadors.
The bar area itself is essentially a modern sports bar, with multiple televisions set to various sports channels. Instead of traditional Mexican music, modern Spanish-language pop and hip-hop wafts from the speakers.
Atmosphere is mere preamble to the main attraction: the food. Here in southeast Texas, people are pretty particular about their Tex-Mex fare.
Johnny Tamales doesn't skimp on that regard. They offer a full range of dishes, from pollo loco (chicken dishes), tacos and enchiladas in a variety of styles, skillet dishes, and soups and salads, and all manner of combination platters. Whatever you might have a craving for, they likely have it.
I went with the Ponderosa Enchilada, with fajita chicken meat and ranchero sauce. It was cooked excellently, and the sauce had just the right amount of tanginess.
If you've been driving by Johnny Tamales these past several months and wondering if you should give it a try, by all means, do. You're almost certain to enjoy it.
Johnny Tamales
Address: 2720 FM 1092 Rd. Missouri City
Hours:11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (closed Mondays)
Entrée prices: $14.99-$30.49
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Sauteed veggies
Star of the show: Ponderosa Enchilada
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
