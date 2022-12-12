When I went to college, there was a Chinese buffet restaurant across the street from campus. Truth be told, it wasn't the most inviting place to eat, but the food was plentiful and reasonably priced, which of course is what's most important to college students. I knew people who practically lived there.
Making my rounds along the Highway 6 corridor in recent weeks, I noted the Grand Opening of a new Chinese restaurant, Juicy Seafood Buffet. It seemed a great place to try my hand in my new vocation of writing restaurant reviews.
The restaurant, in the space of a similar buffet that closed early in the pandemic, beats my old college haunt by miles in terms of decor. It's a big, open space, but with partitions cordoning off sections to give them a somewhat more intimate feel. The walls are darkly colored, and there is LED lighting along the ceiling to give place something of a futuristic feel.
When you go to a buffet, of course, the main point is the selection. And Juicy Seafood Buffet doesn't skimp on that score.
True to its name, the focus is on seafood. There is indeed a lot of it, in all kinds of varieties. Crab, lobster, shrimp, oysters, mussels - it's all there, cooked in various ways. If seafood is your thing, you're bound to find what you crave most. There's also a full sushi bar, which I skipped on this visit but plan to check out on my next visit.
But it's not just seafood. You'll find all of your other favorite Asian buffet dishes, from chicken to beef, dim sum, traditional soups. There's also a section with dessert offerings, fruit and vegetables.
The atmosphere is convivial. People went about making their selections and returning to their tables. Toward the end of my meal, a nice Asian couple asked if was my first time there, and we struck up a nice conversation.
As to the prices. Juicy Seafood is a bit more expensive than similar places I've been to, but I chalk that up to the more extensive variety of offerings. A typical college student might not make it an everyday hangout, but if you're in the mood for Asian-cooked seafood once in a while, this might be your pick.
Juicy Seafood Buffet
Address: 4645 Highway 6, Ste. S, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $14.99-$19.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Broiled seafood dishes
Star of the show: Crab
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
