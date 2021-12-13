Nashville-style hot chicken has exploded onto the scene in the Houston area, and particularly in Fort Bend County.
I’m naturally skeptical of trends that come and go, especially when the market becomes saturated with options that seem indistinguishable.
KB’s Hot Chicken in Sugar Land, which opened in May, broke from this mold and provided me with a memorable and delicious experience that made me feel like I was sitting in on one of the area’s best-kept secrets.
The restaurant features Halal-style meats and hot chicken prepared at six different spice levels: southern, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and blazing. If you’re brave enough, you can even ask for the “nuclear” option, an off-menu spice level that is a step up from the “blazing” version.
The hot chicken from KB’s takes between 15-20 minutes to prepare fresh, something the restaurant takes pride in.
And for $12, you’ll get a chicken sandwich, or “sando” that is so massive it is served atop a rustic wooden board with a serrated knife plunged into the top of the bun with a pickle, a side (mac and cheese was my choice, but you can also have a creamy coleslaw, vinegar coleslaw, fries, or potato salad) and a fountain drink.
The seasoned and breaded chicken breast is topped with a vinegar-dressed coleslaw, pickles, and the Southern classic “comeback sauce”, the fragrant and punchy combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce.
I ordered the chicken at the “hot” spice level, which was plenty of heat for my palate. I got mine on a buttered bun, but you can also get it on Texas Toast.
The chicken has a light and crispy breading and was cooked evenly, producing a mouth-wateringly good pairing of texture and flavor.
You’ll want to make sure you have several napkins handy if you order from KB’s, and if you’re game for one of the options on the spicier end of the spectrum, getting an iced tea or a soda ($3.50 or a milkshake ($7) to neutralize the heat of the chicken is a smart decision.
If you’re a fan of wings or chicken tenders, you can get three jumbo whole wings with comeback sauce ($13) and fries and the “bird’s nest” which features chopped chicken tenders, vinegar coleslaw and comeback sauce with pickles nestled atop a bed of fries.
KB’s also has several brisket sandwiches starting at $12, and slices of pecan pie ($4.50) and brownies ($4.50 each).
KB’s Hot Chicken
Address: 636 S. State Highway 6 Ste. 500, Sugar Land
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout, delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats
Hours: 11 am.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday 11.a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entree prices: $9-$12
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: None
Star of the show: The sando
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars
