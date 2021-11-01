I’ve written before about pupusas, the deceptively thick and hearty flatbreads filled with beans, cheese, and a variety of meats and vegetables.
If you’ve never had the opportunity to experience eating a pupusa, it’s something I consider to be a right of passage for any resident of Fort Bend County or Greater Houston. It’s almost absurd how cheap most pupusas are.
I had what almost amounted to two meals for under $20 at Kelly Pupuseria, a Salvadoran restaurant, which is laid out in such a way that an elongated bar countertop allows you to sit and watch your pupusas being made to order as they hit the grill.
While I am never in a rush to order the first pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks the moment the drink becomes available, I do enjoy pumpkin and squash and the seasonal flavors they induce when combined with spices and presented in distinct ways.
With the pumpkin pupusa ($1.39 each or three for $6), this is something you can do all year round at Kelly Pupuseria, and while it seemed as though there was more green squash or loroco, an edible flower with squash-like taste and texture when cooked, I was able to taste the pumpkin and cheese, integrated well into the mix.
The pork, bean and cheese pupusas ($1.59 each or three for $7) were the clear favorite in my view. The restaurant nailed the ratio of the three main ingredients, making for a cheesy and savory blend each bite.
The horchata ($2.50 for 16 ounces) was a bit chalky, though it did not have an excess of sugar, which made it more palatable and a helpful refresher between dips of pupusa into cups of spicy red and green salsas.
An interesting wrinkle with this visit was the introduction of the plantain empanadas to my palate ($4). These are made by boiling and then mashing bananas and forming them into a patty, then pouring a creamy milk-based filling into the middle, wrapping it up and then frying it in a pan with a dash of oil.
It may not look like a dessert at first, but if you don’t judge the book by its cover, you may be in for a fluffy and satisfying sweet treat.
Kelly Pupuseria
Address: 5446 W. Ridgecreek Drive, Houston
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout, delivery via Grubhub
Hours: 7:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily
Entree prices: $5.99-$10.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: None
Star of the show: Pork, bean and cheese pupusas
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.