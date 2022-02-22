There are few greater joys in this world than a chance to visit a new restaurant, and an assignment to write a food review provided the perfect opportunity to visit a place that had intrigued me for some time.
Last week, I ventured over to Lasbela Restaurant & Catering, 13849 Southwest Fwy. in Sugar Land – not far from our new office – to discover the place ranked No. 5 in Pakistani Restaurants in America’s 2021 list of the best Pakistani restaurants in the U.S.
Immediately upon arrival for my pick-up order, I was greeted by exceptional service (two employees checked to make sure I’d been attended to) and a bustling lunchtime crowd in a pretty dining area.
I’ve had my fair share of delicious Indian food, from my local college haunt Samosa Hut in the Dallas area to the options abounding across the Houston region. But Pakistani food is comparatively new for me.
For my first visit, I opted to keep it simple and chose the paneer makhani handi as my entrée, along with a side of butter naan and a mango lassi to cap it off. The restaurant’s intuitive online menu offered several options for customization, but I kept most of the default options aside from requesting the spicy version of the main entrée, because who doesn’t like a good kick with their food?
The paneer makhani handi was the clear standout from the afternoon. The delicious tomato curry with paneer cheese cubes was wonderful on its own, with the blend of spices giving it a kick, but also an almost smokey taste that was vaguely reminiscent of some mezcals I’ve enjoyed.
The real game-changer of the day came when I started to dip the naan into the dish itself. The bread was the perfect conduit for absorbing the spicy concoction and delivering it in concentrated bites of flavor.
If I had any critique at all, it would be a slight one – the paneer came in such large cubes that it was hard to eat in a single bite. Maneuvering smaller bites of paneer off the larger chunks proved somewhat troublesome.
The lassi was a sweet and tasty cap to the rest of the meal’s spice and verve.
I also have to give Lasbela props for providing such generous portions. Try as I might, even a ravenous food reviewer such as myself was unable to finish all the food I had ordered. But what remained reheated well and made for leftovers to look forward to the following afternoon.
Lasbela Restaurant & Catering
Address: 13849 Southwest Fwy., Sugar Land
Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $9.99-$22.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Channa Masala ($9.99)
Star of the show: Butter naan dipped in paneer makhani handi
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
