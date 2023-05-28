Sometimes, you come across a new restaurant by accident and find yourself pleasantly surprised. That was the case with me during a weekend visit to the Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar in The Grid, the large retail complex off the Southwest Freeway in Stafford.
I literally knew nothing about the place. During a previous visit to another restaurant at The Grid and took note of the name. Silly me, I assumed it to be a restaurant that specializes in hot dogs. But when I walked inside on Saturday, I immediately saw that I was way off the mark. I've since learned that Lazy Dog is a national chain, with more than 40 locations across the country, including one in Cypress.
It took me a while to figure out what exactly the ambience was supposed to be. First of all, it's a fairly massive place, larger than I'd expected. With large wooden beams traversing the ceiling, rock-facade supporting pillars, and Western-themed artwork on the walls, I came to the conclusion that it's meant to evoke a mountain lodge, maybe even a high-end dude ranch, an effect enhanced by the flannel shirts-and-blue jeans attire worn by the staff.
The "dog" theme in the name is also reflected in the decor, with paintings of dogs, some kinds of metal sculpture, and even a fire hydrant-shaped sign at the front entrance. Outside there is a large patio area that welcomes patrons with dogs in tow. There's also a strong American element to the surroundings, with a neon sign spelling out "America" framed by license plates from many states of the nation.
My dining companion sat in a corner booth and were immediately greeted warmly by our server, who was also doubling as bartender. Looking over the expansive menu, I was struck by just how varied it was in its selections in what is basically all-American fare. Just for a small sample, it includes "roadtrip bowls" that include some Middle Eastern and Indian dishes, sandwiches of all kinds, noodle dishes from different global regions, salads, burgers - it goes on and one. They also offer TV dinners to go, a first in my restaurant going-experience.
The manager was told that this was our first visit and honored us with some special waffle chips which made for a great appetizer.
This being an all-American restaurant (more or less), I went with the All-American cheeseburger, which the server assured me was a great choice. It features two grilled quarter-pound beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and something called "housemade bark and bite sauce." To mix things up a bit, I ordered the Cajun fries.
The wait was very reasonable, and the server was true to her word. The burger was everything you'd expect in a burger, cooked exactly as I'd ordered. In fact, it was almost too much - I actually had to take some of it home.
It's always nice to go to a place (or try any new experience, really) with no expectations and leaving having been more than satisfied. That was my experience with Lazy Dog, and I'm sure I'll be back.
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar
Address: 12223 Southwest Freeway
Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: All-American Burger
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
