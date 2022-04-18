Some of my fondest memories involve long conversation among friends over a bowl of chips, some salsa and tasty Mexican food.
On a recent trip to Lupitas Mexican Restaurant in Sugar Land, 3121 State Highway 6, I couldn’t help but notice the place’s potential for that sort of hometown Tex-Mex experience.
Almost deliberately, the flashiest thing about the Sugar Land staple is this abundance of pinatas and wild art on the ceiling and brightly-colored placemats.
This isn’t the sort of place to experiment with atypical combinations of flavors and fusion foods that have become so popular elsewhere in the Houston region.
Rather, Lupitas sticks to the basics and largely nails them.
I spent some time reviewing the menu, and considering several different menu items. If my visit hadn’t happened on a weekday work lunch, you can bet I would have added a margarita to the order as well (it certainly seemed tempting even then, once I’d glanced at two patrons at a nearby table enjoying several).
Ultimately, I settled on the green chicken enchiladas plate that came with rice and beans along with the two chicken enchiladas.
The portions were generous and came atop a hot plate that would remain so through the entirety of my visit (as I would discover when I tried to lift it to take leftovers).
A big bowl of chips and solid salsa gave me an opportunity to pregame the meal I was about to eat, and thus have enough leftovers for lunch the next day.
The enchiladas themselves were solid. The sauce tended on the sweeter side that provided an interesting contrast to the melty excellence of the Monterey jack cheese and the chicken waiting inside.
The rice and beans also served their purpose, providing some additional flavors and textures to serve as a change of pace to the sweetness of the enchiladas.
All in all, I enjoyed my visit to Lupitas. It’s easy to see how this Sugar Land restaurant has evolved into a community staple during its decades in business.
After all, no city is complete without the sort of homey Tex-Mex restaurant that’s the perfect place to settle in with friends and family to swap stories and overindulge on chips and salsa.
Lupitas Mexican Restaurant
Address: 3121 State Highway 6, Sugar Land
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $10-$23
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Grilled chicken salad ($12.95)
Star of the show: Green chicken enchiladas
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
