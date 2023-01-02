I've mentioned before I don't necessarily have the most refined palate, which can be a hindrance to a budding restaurant reviewer. But in this new role, I'm making an effort to branch out more, and this area offers plenty of opportunities.
When the Turquoise Grill & Bar at Sugar Land Town Square closed down a few years ago (shortly before the pandemic, as it turned out), it left a bit of hole in my restaurant-going circle. Members of my family and I were fans of the Mediterranean restaurant (I've written before about my love for Mediterranean food), even though we tended to go there mostly on Thanksgiving and Christmas, when they served traditional American holiday fare.
With the pandemic raging, the space sat empty for quite some time, and during my visits to Town Square, I wondered what kind of establishment would finally arrive. That was answered about a year ago when Mahesh's Kitchen, an Indian fusion restaurant, finally opened.
Sad to say for someone who lives in such a foodie place as greater Houston, but Indian food is not something I've indulged in all that often. It's not that I don't enjoy it (I do), but I have to be careful with particularly spicy foods. In the past, I've had a couple of reactions that it's probably best not to go into too much detail about.
But from the outside, Mahesh's Kitchen looked very intriguing and inviting, so with a friend in tow, last week I decided to finally give it a try.
Walking inside, you immediately can tell that Mahesh's is a mix of the traditional and the modern. The decor has plenty of traditional Indian restaurant flourishes - wooden latticework, chandeliers, wall decorations, a private table with gauzy curtains - that are done in a very modern style that is less formal and intimidating than some Indian restaurants can be. The kitchen itself is easily seen through large windows.
My friend and I had arrived during a relatively quiet lunch hour, and at first there were only a few other patrons. But more people, including a couple of families, began to arrive, and the space took on a very convivial feel. From the sound system wafted a kind of traditional Indian-inflected pop music that added to the ambiance without being intrusive.
Mahesh's has both a lunch and dinner menu. There is a large variety of both non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes, including appetizers, curries, fusion dishes, and more. Helpfully (certainly for me), the spiciest dishes are marked with a flame symbol.
From the curries, a selected the Madras Urandai, featuring lamb meatballs in a coconut gravy. The server allowed me to choose between mild, medium and spicy (being in an adventurous mood, I selected medium).
When it arrived, I was very pleased. Served with rice and small helping of salad, the tangy meatballs were just the right level of spicy - enough to make my scalp sweat a little, but no ill effects. The bread that was served was also excellent, so much so that we asked for an additional serving.
If Indian fusion food is your thing (or, like me, you're looking to expand your horizons), Mahesh's Kitchen would be a great addition to your own palate.
Mahesh's Kitchen
Address: 16019 City Walk (Sugar Land Town Square)
Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Entrée prices: $15-21
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy option: Navratan Korma (among other vegetarian dishes)
Star of the show: Madras Urandai
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.