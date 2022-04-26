It’s sort of amazing how something as simple as attentive and kind service can affect your whole experience at a restaurant.
Last week, I stumbled into Missouri City’s Cabo Dogs, 7022 State Highway 6 Suite 100, almost by accident. I had had a busy day reporting, it was already late afternoon and I was hungry and knew I still needed to write a food review.
So, I walked into the restaurant on the recommendation of a source and was greeted by a coastal-vacation interior and many bright signs detailing the place’s offerings.
But more importantly, I was literally greeted by a waiter/bartender who looked happy to see me.
The lunch rush was over already, and the restaurant was mostly empty, but as I let the man guide me to a table and talk over the menu options with me, it felt more like hanging out with an old friend than ordering from an employee.
The food was also deceptively good.
When it comes to bar bites, I think there’s a certain expectation that the food will satisfy one’s cravings, but might not end up on a list of best places ever.
But as my new friend explained to me, the owners of Cabo Dogs took a lot of pride in the food. The menu is inspired by the many vacations they’ve taken over the years to Cabo and Baja California, and all of it is freshly-prepared in the kitchen.
There were several items that drew my attention (which means I’ll need to make a return trip soon), but I ultimately settled on the chicken tacos.
The food arrived on a decorative plate that reminded me of the places I’ve eaten on vacation. And the tacos looked more artisan than bar-food, with cheese and sauce drizzled over the beautifully-cooked shredded chicken.
The meal also came with black beans and a side of rice that had a taste of lime.
The arrival of the food reminded me how hungry I was, so those tacos didn’t last long.
And the meal even came with additional conversation between the bartender and me.
You can bet I’ll be returning to Cabo Dogs very soon.
Cabo Dogs Lounge & Grill
Address: 7022 State Highway 6, Suite 100, Missouri City
Hours: 3 p.m.-midnight Tuesday-Wednesday; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $14.99-$22.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Vegetarian tacos ($14.99)
Star of the show: Shredded chicken tacos
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
