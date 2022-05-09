There are few things in this world more pleasant than sipping wine and learning about what you’re drinking at a winery.
Even better if it comes alongside tremendous food.
Late last week, I found myself at Richmond’s Messina Hof winery, funnily enough, in search of a quick meal after my initial choice fell through.
The Richmond location is the College Station-based winery’s fourth to open (the others being in Grapevine and the Hill Country), but the experience seemed quite unique.
Messina Hof Harvest Green, 8921 Harlem Rd., is situated inside a relatively new subdivision, and almost literally backs up against homes in the neighborhood. An expansive parking lot invites visitors in by the scores to a building that looks pristine.
If I had any complaints at all about my visit to Harvest Green, it’s that it proved almost too popular of a destination. Despite the fact I was dining alone, and that I was easygoing on where I sat, the wait staff was so busy that it took several minutes before someone even had the chance to assist me.
I don’t blame the staff at all – it looked packed from what I could tell.
Luckily, that short wait was quickly forgotten as soon as I sat down and started looking over the menu.
I didn’t take much time before settling on a margherita pizza alongside a glass of sauvignon blanc (it being quite warm outside). The server assisting me was quick and efficient and the food and drink came much faster than expected given how busy the winery was.
Having spent quite a bit of time in Italy over the years, I can tell you I’m quite picky when it comes to that Neapolitan staple, the margherita pizza. But the pie that arrived at my table was reminiscent of some of the best ones I’ve had.
The cheese melted in your mouth and the bread had a certain fluffiness and crispiness that is hard to recreate anywhere outside of a wood oven.
And the sauvignon blanc was the perfect complement as well as the ideal drink to kick off the weekend and bask in the warmth of the weather.
Perhaps even better than the food was the chance I got to talk with some of the winery’s employees about their wine.
One bartender gave me a sample of his favorite Messina Hof wine (the name of which sadly escapes me) that was quite tasty. And another employee helpfully wouldn’t let me leave without bringing a bottle of malbec home to my wife.
All in all, I could not have enjoyed my visit to Messina Hof Harvest Green more. My stay was altogether too brief, and I look forward to my return.
Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery & Kitchen
Address: 8921 Harlem Rd., Richmond
Hours: Noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $13-$40
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Blazed berry salad ($15)
Star of the show: Margherita pizza
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
