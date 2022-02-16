The husband-and-wife team of George and Janice Micheaux have been catering to Missouri City and Fort Bend County for more than a quarter century.
Micheaux’s Southern Cuisine’s recent relocation to a sparkling, 2,500 square foot facility along State Highway 6 in Missouri City on 2247 FM 1092 has been attracting both new and longtime customers to try its classic soul food.
The main dining room is well-lit and spacious and there is an auxiliary room that would work well for larger gatherings.
At the cafeteria-style restaurant, you can order from a menu posted on a sign in front of you or from television screens on the wall above the friendly staff who scoop out generous portions of rice with every dish from behind the counter.
There are 16 entree options to choose from, several of which are combinations of fried catfish and shrimp (Micheaux’s chargers $15.99 for one piece of catfish and six pieces of shrimp) and other soul food staples like smothered pork chops ($18.99) and baked turkey wings ($17.99).
When you order an entree, you can select two sides from a list of 12 items, including okra and tomatoes, collard greens, cabbage and black-eyed peas.
My choices were the oxtails and rice ($24.99) with mac and cheese and creamed corn. The tender meat was lightly blackened on the edges and fell from the bone almost voluntarily. A flavorful gravy added extra depth and warmth to one of the most iconic southern comfort food dishes.
The mac and cheese was fluffy, rich and gooey, hitting all the right notes with both texture and its delightfully savory taste. The creamed corn kernels allowed me several satisfyingly juicy bites and served as a palate cleanser as I made my way through the heaping pile of rice and oxtails.
I was impressed with the fast and friendly service and multiple staff members who came to check on me several times to ensure I was having a good experience. I assured them I had, and that I would be back to order some peach and blackberry cobbler, one of the many to-go friendly desserts that are available to you when you pay for your food at the counter.
I look forward to returning many times to Micheaux’s, which has dutifully earned its reputation as one of the best soul food spots in the Houston area.
Micheaux’s Southern Cuisine
Address: 6850 State Highway 6 Ste. 200, Missouri City
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout, delivery
Hours: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday,
11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday
Entree prices: $11.99-$24.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Veggie plate ($12.99)
Star of the show: Oxtails
Rating: 5 of 5 stars
