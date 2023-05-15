Review: Micheaux's Southern Cuisine offers the real deal

A few months ago in this space, I reviewed a restaurant specializing in Southern comfort food that opened with great anticipation in Missouri City's Township Square. The review was a bit mixed, as I lauded the effort that had gone into bringing a high degree of stylish décor to the concept of a old-fashioned Southern diner. My reaction to the chicken-fried steak sandwich was somewhat muted however.
I had planned to go back for another visit to give it another try. Sadly, that was not to be. Not very long after my piece ran, the restaurant closed. I trust it wasn't due to my review.
Not to be dissuaded, on Mother's Day I brought my mom to Micheaux's Southern Cuisine, another comfort food restaurant not too far away on Highway 6. I d seen it before but never visited and had it on my to-go list. With the very rainy weather we had all weekend, a little comfort foo seemed in order.
We arrived in early afternoon and I had not anticipated the Mother's Day crowd, which was enormous. The restaurant is in a somewhat large space, but it's the main dining room is fairly packed with tables, and a line ran literally from the door through the dining room to the cafeteria-style counter.
The restaurant had several Mother's Day specials, but I stuck with the regular menu. It offers a lot of the selections you'd associated with Southern comfort food: baked and fried chicken, meatloaf, smothered pork chops, oxtails and rice, plus a wide ranged of seafood dishes, both friend and grilled.
It had been quite a while since I'd had fried catfish, so I went with a double portion with fried shrimp, with collard greens and yams for my sides.
As mentioned, the place was packed, and consequently it was pretty loud. We went to an adjoining room that was little more sedate, but just barely. The restaurant is tastefully decorated, but without a lot of fluff. There are a few booths along one wall. Some nice semi-abstract paintings are on the walls.
What with the Mother's Day crowd and the fact that we weren't having any of the specials, it took a while to get our food. But it was well worth the wait. The helpings were huge. With fried chicken and shrimp, everything depends on the batter, and it was excellent, with a slight tang that was just right.
There was so much food, in fact, that I decided to take the bread pudding I'd ordered home with me. It too, was terrifc.
I learned that Micheaux's is a family-run establishment, and it feels like it. Unlike that other place which closed, inside Micheaux's you feel like you are among people who really know the culture of Southern food. I'm not sure how long they've been open, but I expect them to remain so for quite a while.
Micheaux's Southern Cuisine
Address: 6850 Hwy. 6, Ste. 200, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $14.99-28
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: Fried catfish and shrimp
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
