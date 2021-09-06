MTea & Coffee has been in Sugar Land for three years, and it’s making a strong case for the distinction of being one of the best boba shops in the Houston region.
Its tagline beneath its logo contains an affirmation, “be awesome,” an accurate description for the three different teas I had the opportunity to try recently.
MTea’s contemporary, sleek space is a popular hangout for students hacking away at laptops with school now back in session.
Ordering is relatively simple, but there are few things to know. You can order your drink with either no sugar, 25 percent sugar, half sugar, 75 percent sugar, regular, or extra sugar.
You have a bevy of toppings to choose from, including boba balls, jellies, aloe vera, fresh fruit, sea salt foam and whipped cream. You can make your drink as gaudy or as plain as you wish.
The black sugar milk tea ($4.45) is one of the most popular drinks from MTea. It uses oolong tea, which comes from the Chinese Camellia sinensis plant. This is the same plant that is used for both green tea and black tea leaves.
I only added boba, or tapioca pearls, which was an additional 60 cents.
Black sugar originated in 17th-century Japan, where it is called kokuto, and is essentially an unrefined version of white cane sugar.
In my view, it has a molasses-like taste, one that I found quite palatable. A frappe version of the black sugar milk tea is $4.75.
The pineapple passion fruit green tea ($4.45) is a perfectly refreshing summer drink. I took up the MTea employee on her suggestion that I add mango jellies, an excellent addition.
Finally, the dragon fruit peach tea ($4.85) is as visually stunning as it is invigorating.
Dragon fruit has hints of kiwi and pear, and this tea was the least sugary of the three.
If you’re hungry while you’re at MTea, you can snack on popcorn chicken ($4.95) or organic fried tofu ($4.50).
MTea & Coffee
Address: 3737 State Highway 6, Sugar Land
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout, delivery via DoorDash, Grubhub
Hours: 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Beverage prices: $3.95-$5.25
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Herbal tea ($4.85)
Star of the show: Black sugar milk tea
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
