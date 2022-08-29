I love a good meal at a Chinese restaurant.
Something about it makes me feel like I’m at home – enjoying a flavorful meal in a comfortable setting.
But Ny Chinese Café in Sienna, 8880 State Highway 6 Suite 150, suffers from being one of those places that doesn’t remain in the mind long after you’ve left it.
This isn’t as negative as it might sound.
A professional staff provides exceptional care and attention in a clean setting with fine food.
If I happened to office closer to the restaurant, I might visit on occasion for lunch.
Rather, what held me back from more fully enjoying my visit to Ny last week is that nothing truly stood out.
Seeking some variety apart from my usual lineup of kung pao and spicy tangy favorites, I opted for the Hunan chicken lunch special that was reasonably priced at $8.95.
It came with the entrée, rice, your choice of soup (I opted for the wonton) and an egg roll.
The entrée itself was good, though it didn’t separate itself from my other go-to Chinese restaurant favorites. There was a bit of a kick, though not much, and the highlight might have been the nice crunch of the mixed vegetables.
The baby corn and colorful veggies were a good contrast with the chicken itself.
Both the wonton soup and the egg roll played their parts to the meal. The soup was hot and helped me feel like I was getting a good deal for my money.
And the egg roll was a nice change of pace when the entrée arrived.
Perhaps it’s the nature of visiting a new restaurant each week and expecting something to dazzle and amaze you, but I kept waiting for something that would help me remember Ny once I left its confines.
That moment never came, and the meal sort of evaporated with that last bite of chicken.
Ny Chinese Café
Address: 8880 State Highway 6 Suit 150, Missouri City
Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Entrée prices: $8.95-$15.55
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Mixed vegetables ($10.25)
Star of the show: The baby corn in the Hunan chicken
Rating: 3 out of 5 stars
