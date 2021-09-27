Driving around Rosenberg’s historic downtown has the feel of an old western movie set.
On the way to Ol’ Railroad Cafe, I saw a father and son riding on horseback down Louise Street.
I was anticipating the Ol' Railroad Cafe to have the vibe of a saloon like the one where John Wayne has a shootout in “Rio Lobo,” but I came away with a different impression.
The restaurant is housed inside the Vogelsang Antique Emporium building, which was built in 1910, and a hallway in the rear connects you to the antique store next door.
What I saw inside looked like something you’d see along Route 66, with “Doctor Wu” by Steely Dan playing in the background, vintage railroad crossing signs and a black-and-white photo montage of locomotives at the old Rosenberg train depot.
One of my server's top recommendations was the Texas Ruben ($11), which features hot pastrami, “Texas” Thousand Island dressing and sauerkraut on rye bread. It’s one of several regionally-themed sandwiches from Ol’ Railroad Cafe.
You can get it with a side of fries, seasonal fruit, chips or a salad.
The texture of the pastrami was a bit rubbery and slightly more than lukewarm. The most easily recognizable flavors were imparted by the blending of the dressing and the sauerkraut, which were a good combination. The rye bread was toasted crisp around the edges and firm enough to hold everything together well, but soft enough to make for an easy bite.
If I were to make another trip to Ol’ Railroad Cafe, I’d likely give the chicken and waffles a chance, and also consider the Bonfire Burger with pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, tomatoes and a house-made bonfire sauce.
Have you been to Ol’ Railroad Cafe? Drop me a note about your experience on Twitter @StefanJModrich or email me at smodrich@fortbendstar.com if you’ve got restaurant tips or recommendations to share.
Ol’ Railroad Cafe
Address: 1901 Ave. G, Rosenberg
Dining Options: Dine-in, takeout, delivery via DoorDash
Hours: 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; happy hour from 4-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
Entree prices: $7-$27
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: Yes
Healthy options: Strawberry Salad ($9)
Star of the show: Atmosphere
Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars
