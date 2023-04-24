Review: Original German Doner Kebab offers unique take on an old taste

With great fanfare, Original German Doner Kebab, a fast-casual eaery opened recently in Sugar Land Town Square. If the words "German" and "Kebab" don't immediately seem to go together in your mind, well, you're not alone.
According to the worldwide chain's website, the first restaurant opened in Berlin in 1989. There are now more than 100 locations in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and North America.
When I visited the new Sugar Land location over the weekend, it was a whirl of activity, with at least two managers on hand greeting customers as well as man who introduced himself at the chain's head of North American operations, who gave me a brief history of the place. The Sugar Land location is the first in the Houston region, he told me.
The decor has a decidedly modern, almost futuristic look, with fancy geometric lighting and sculptural elements hanging from the ceiling. Squint a little and you could almost imagine yourself in an avant garde Berlin art gallery. Tables and booths are widely spaced, and wall-length windows provide plenty of light.
What with all of the people milling about and the pop music playing overhead, I found the experience a bit loud. A large outdoor patio offers a respite from all the buzz inside, however.
Again, according to the website, German Doner Kebab uses proprietary cooking techniques and uses exclusively procured meats from Maryland. It also uses "Special Sauces" that are unique to the chain. As with all fast-casual establishments, patrons order at a wide, open counter to make their selections. During my visit, my meal was brought to me.
The menu is build around what the restaurant calls "The Original," a large kebab sandwich on which you can select from a variety of meats, vegetables, and a choice of three sauces. There are also smaller versions, wraps, quesadillas, burgers, and more. There are veggie versions, as well as a few appetizer options.
I went with The Original, of course, with beef and the yogurt sauce. The bread is almost wafer thin and has the appearance of a waffle, and it is decidedly overstuffed. I ordered french fries, but could easily have filled up on the sandwich alone. And it was indeed delicious, different somehow than other Mediterranean-style meals I've had in a way that can't quite describe.
An outing to his new and very different addition to the local food scene is highly recommended.
Orginal German Doner Kebab
Address: 2148 Texas Drive (Sugar Land Town Square)
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Entrée prices: $7.99 -$18.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: No
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: The Original
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
