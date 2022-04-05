There’s a world in which this week’s restaurant review need be no longer than a sentence or two.
It would go something like this.
Pinoy Gourmet in Missouri City, 4899 State Highway 6 Suite 107-B, is very, very good. You should eat there, and you should eat there often.
But in case my recommendation alone isn’t enough to move you, let me provide a bit more context as to why the Filipino eatery made for such a memorable visit.
Eating good food is one of my favorite activities, and in every place that I’ve lived, I have always sought to have a list of go-to restaurants. Each restaurant on these lists needs a few distinct qualities. They are, as follows: 1. The food needs to be reasonably priced; 2. The food needs to be delicious and craving-worthy; and 3. The restaurant needs to feel like a home of sorts – the more it feels like a hole-in-the-wall, the better.
By each of these measures, Pinoy’s blew me away.
I should be up front. Of all the types of food that I’ve featured in my brief foray as a food writer, I’m probably the least familiar with Filipino cuisine. I’ve had my fair share of Jolibee, and have eaten it in a few other instances, but have much less of a deep bench of memories to pull from compared to, say, Thai or Vietnamese.
So, I can’t say how Pinoy’s might compare to a five-star Filipino restaurant, but I can say that the food was delicious and reasonably-priced, and that the service was exceptional.
Finding the restaurant was a bit of a challenge – it sits inside a half-finished strip center, a bit off State Highway 6.
Once I’d arrived, however, everything else went perfectly. I settled for the pancit canton noodles, which comes with vegetables, chicken and shrimp. And, in the interest of trying new things, I decided to order a Filipino guava drink that was so delicious (at once a smidge sweet, without being overwhelming) I ordered a second to take home.
The noodles were also incredibly tasty, well-seasoned and topped with enough different ingredients to keep surprising and wowing my taste buds. Portions were also big enough that I even had enough leftovers for lunch the next day.
I can’t emphasize enough how good the food was, but it came backed with service almost as good. During my visit, I spent a few minutes at the counter talking with the employee about which drinks to order (the guava drink was his recommendation) and about how the restaurant has done in its two-ish years of business.
All told, you can bet I’ll be making a visit back the next time I’m in the area.
Pinoy Gourmet
Address: 4899 State Highway 6 Suite 107-B, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $7.99-$12.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Alcohol: No
Healthy options: Special chopsuey ($10.99)
Star of the show: Pancit canton
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars
