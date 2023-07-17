Last weekend, I introduced a friend to Ramble Creek Grill-Riverstone, on Highway 6 in Missouri City. The restaurant, the first expansion of the home location in Richmond, opened last fall, and this was my second visit. From the name alone, you get a sense of the aesthetic it's going for - a kind of upscale country café.
The restaurant's decor more than fills that bill. The darkened dining room has both tables and booths with plush seating. Ceiling fans circle overhead, the walls have red-brick facades, and there are strategically placed wooden barrels displaying whisky bottles, and contemporary country music plays in the backgrounds, giving the overall impression you've found yourself in a well-appointed dive just off some backwoods road.
One look at the menu, however, disabuses you of that impression. This isn't a place where you're going to find your ordinary down-home 'vittles, as they might say in The Beverly Hillbillies. This is upscale country cooking all the way.
The menu selections are extremely varied, from soups and salads to sandwiches and hamburgers to fish and seafood, all the way to prime steak. There are also some comfort-food type appetizers, as well as lunch and kids' menus.
It being lunchtime on a very hot day, I decided to go with lighter fare. I'd had one of the burgers during my first visit (if memory serves, it was excellent), so this time I selected the Smokin' 222 Chicken Sandwich, consisting of a grilled chicken breast topped with onion rings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and something called "Smokin' 222 Mayo," served on a rather unique bun. Again, excellent. My friend went with the build-your-own-burger option, and thoroughly enjoyed it.
After a rather lengthy wait getting a table, the service throughout our visit was excellent. So much so that at the end of our meal, one of servers asked if it was our first time (in my friend's case, yes), and brought a heaping portion of bread pudding smothered in bourbon butter sauce with butter pecan ice cream. which was beyond good.
If you're looking for upscale country cooking in a relaxed setting, I thoroughly recommend Ramble Creek Grill.
Ramble Creek Grill
Address: 7022 Highway 6, Ste. 100, Missouri City
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Entrée prices: $14.99-45.999
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: Smokin' 222 Chicken Sandwich
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
