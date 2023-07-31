Review: Renovated Fish City Grill offers good seafood in a cozy atmosphere

Fish City Grill, a longstanding institution at Sugar Land Town Square, recently underwent a major renovation. Although I've been going there with family members for several years, I thought the new look gave me the perfect opportunity to do a review here.
Before the changes, Fish City Grill was a perfectly nice restaurant, a cozy place for some nice seafood. As a former Navy man, I always appreciated the nautical theme of the decor, which included large lines (or, as you landlubbers call them, "ropes") hanging about the front. Overall, it had a kind of musty feel to it, as if you were at a ramshackle pier about to head out for the day's catch.
With the renovations, the interior has taken on a brighter tone, which is a bit different but perhaps more inviting. The dining rooms have nice wooden tables with black highback chairs, and the plush booths have new turquoise-colored seating. The lines ("ropes") are no more, but I was glad to see that the old photos of fishermen and fishing piers remain.
One way has a mural of a mermaid, along with a large blackboard displaying the daily specials. I don't remember precisely, but it seemed that the bar area has also taken on a new look.
The menu has a wide selection of seafood entrees and other dishes, including appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches, and deserts. Favorite dishes include fish of several varieties, Gulf Shrimp, fish and shrimp tacos, scallops, and grilled chicken. As mentioned, there is also a wide selection of daily specials from which to choose.
On this visit, I went with the Blackened Rainbow Trout, on white rice with a side of broccoli. As someone with family ties to South Louisiana, I'm a sucker for that Cajun-style cooking, and this didn't disappoint. It was excellent in fact. The waitstaff were universally friendly and helpful.
If you are in the mood for some great seafood in a warm, no-frills atmosphere, the newly refurbished Fish City Grill is well worth a first or return visit.
Fish City Grill
Address: 15980 City Walk, Sugar Land Town Square
Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
Entrée prices: $16.99-26.99
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Yes
Star of the show: Blackened Rainbow Trout
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
