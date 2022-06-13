Chinese food has become such a ubiquitous part of American life that it seems each of us has our “place” by which all other restaurants are judged.
This is the cuisine’s biggest challenge and also its strength.
I’d heard enough about Sugar Land’s Café Goo Goo Yen, 1730 Williams Trace Blvd. Suite L, during my time with the Fort Bend Star that I decided last week it was time for a visit.
Upon my arrival, I was greeted by a dining room full of patrons who’d obviously frequented the place and a diligent staff quickly moving from table to table.
I even remember an employee asking a visitor about their children – a conversation snippet that brought a smile to me.
There’s quite a bit to love about the Sugar Land mainstay – from quick and efficient service to a clientele base that has been visiting for years.
What keeps Café Goo Goo Yen from top ratings, however, is that its food wasn’t among the best Chinese food that I’ve had, at least during my visit. I ordered the Kung Pao chicken and it was tasty, filling and, with a lunch special costing a little more than $8, completely reasonable.
But I didn’t leave the restaurant plotting my next visit. It was solid food and I suspect its convenient location near our office might mean that I’ll be back again one day. It just wasn’t my place.
That being said, I have a hard time finding much fault with the restaurant. While eating my food, I overheard a conversation between a difficult customer and an employee. The customer kept calling the employee over (who was busy with the lunch rush) and asking for different items and making other time-consuming requests that could have been asked for all at once.
The exchange was enough to irk even me, someone with no direct stake in it, but the employee was an exercise in class and grace. “Yes, right away,” was about the only response I heard. And the employee greeted each request with a smile.
Furthermore, there aren’t too many places around these days where one can enjoy a filling meal – complete with soup, a spring roll, rice and an entrée- for less than $9. That sort of deal combined with exceptional service means Café Goo Goo Yen is no place to sniff at.
Café Goo Goo Yen
Address: 1730 Williams Trace Blvd., Suite L
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Entrée prices: $8.85-$15.25
Kid-friendly: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Spicy eggplant ($10)
Star of the show: Kung Pao chicken
Rating: 3 out of 5 stars
