One positive aspect to being a non-foodie restaurant reviewer is that it forces you to get out of your comfort zone. Left to my own devices, I usually stick to a fairly select number of places to go out to eat. But since taking on this role, I've had to go to a lot of Fort Bend County restaurants that I wouldn't ordinarily frequent.
Such was the case last weekend when a friend and I went to Seven25 Café & Daiquiris, a fairly new establishment on Highway 6 in Missouri City. Seven25 refers to itself as a family-owned establishment which specializes in "scratch Southern food" (think soul food or Southern comfort food) with a pub and cocktail bar.
After having a little trouble finding it (it's tucked away in the back of a shopping center near the Academy store), my friend and I arrived at a fairly early hour on Sunday, before the church crowd could settle in, and we had the place virtually to ourselves. The proprietors were extremely welcoming, as befitting a family-owned place, and made us feel right at home. And "home" is the operative word, because Seven25 prides itself in using fresh foods to prepare completely on site.
The place is rather small (maybe "cozy" is the better word), but it's bright and cheerful. One wall has a floral motif, including brightly colored artificial flower arrangements. Above the small bar is a multicolored, rotating disco-type light which proved an interesting addition to the ambience.
The menu, while not exactly expansive, offers a variety of the kind of dishes you'd expect at a Southern comfort food restaurant, with an emphasis on fried foods as well as barbecue and boudin. They also feature daily specials.
This being a Sunday, and with it being my first visit, I went with the special - fried chicken and waffles, a combination I've never before experienced before despite my Texas upbringing. My friend with the brisket plate.
Since it was also fairly early on a Sunday, I didn't partake of a daiquiri. First of all, it's not really my drink (I'm usually a beer or wine guy), and I felt some sense of vestigial guilt about ordering such a "transgressive" cocktail. You daiquiri aficionados will just have to experience that for yourselves.
It took just a bit for just to receive our orders, but that was fine because the staff went all out to keep us apprised and make sure we were doing all right.
When my plate arrived, I was very satisfied. It's been a long time since I regularly had fried chicken, but mine were excellent, with little of the greasiness that I'm accustomed to. The waffles hit the spot. My friend likewise enjoyed his barbeque plate.
It's really too seldom that I branch out and go to unfamiliar restaurants, particularly small ones like Seven25. I'm glad that I did, and I think if you go you will be, too.
Address: 39050 Highway 6, Ste. 120
Seven25 Café & Daiquiris
Hours: Noon-9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; noon-1 a.m., Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday (closed Monday)
Entrée prices: $8-20
Kid-friendly: Yes
Alcohol: Yes
Senior discount: No
Healthy options: Well ...
Star of the show: Chicken and Waffles
Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars
